WestKam Announces Option of 5% of Bonaparte Property

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/28/16 -- WestKam Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: WKG) (the "Company" or "WestKam") announces that it has optioned a 5% interest in its Bonaparte property to MX Gold Corp., a company with a common director, in consideration for MX Gold Corp. incurring a minimum of $650,000 in exploration expenditures on the property by December 31, 2016.

"The agreement with MX Gold represents a strategic step forward, allowing us to continue to work at Bonaparte," said Matt Wayrynen, WestKam President and CEO. "I look forward to reporting on their progress early in 2017."

About WestKam Gold Corp.

WestKam is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on developing the Bonaparte Gold Project near Kamloops, British Columbia. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Matt Wayrynen, President

WestKam Gold Corp.

Suite 900, 570 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding the exploration expenditures required to be incurred in order to exercise the option to acquire a 5% interest in the Bonaparte property These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

John Ulmer

http://www.westkamgold.com



Comments on this PressRelease