Cincinnati Client Interaction Video Production Marketing Services Launched

Local Buzz Connect, the video marketing department of Web Marketingville, a digital marketing agency based in Cincinnati, Ohio, launched a review-based video marketing service. Both professional video production and syndication services are provided, in an effort to increase brand awareness and online reputation.

(firmenpresse) - Local Buzz Connect, the video marketing department of Web Marketingville, a digital marketing agency based in Cincinnati, Ohio, launched a new video marketing and distribution service designed to help local businesses showcase their favorable reviews to a large internet audience.



More information is available at http://localbuzzconnect.com/ohio/cincinnati/web-marketingville-cincinnati-oh.



As an increasing number of people turn to the internet in search for both online and offline services, online brand awareness and reputation management have become crucial to overall business success. With almost 90% of consumers placing similar trust in online reviews as in personal recommendations, the way a business manages its online client feedback is essential.



[Web Marketingville](http://www.WebMarketingville.com) is a non-traditional digital marketing agency based in Cincinnati, Ohio. It specializes in customized internet marketing solutions merging SEO expertise, social media campaigns and solid video production to create compelling, action-based marketing campaigns for local and global businesses.



Local Buzz Connect, the video marketing department of Web Marketingville, launched a new video marketing service based on business-customer interactions. The service is designed to help online businesses leverage the effective visual tools of professional video production to promote their successful client relationships and showcase their positive online reviews.



The review branding video is created based on successful 5-star client reviews. The client feedback is featured in a professionally-edited video, filmed in a Hollywood-style studio and narrated by a professional spoke-model.



Once the video is finished and approved by the client, Local Buzz Connect uses its large syndication and partner network to launch the video across a variety of social media platforms and websites, thereby reaching a large target audience.





The result is an increased brand awareness, with the client business becoming visible to a large audience of potential local clients and contributing to the overall business webpage ranking.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website, as well as [http://localbuzzconnect.com](http://localbuzzconnect.com/).





More information:

http://www.LocalBuzzConnect.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Local Buzz Connect

http://www.LocalBuzzConnect.com

PressRelease by

Local Buzz Connect

Requests:

+15134895550

Date: 12/29/2016 - 05:00

Language: English

News-ID 515080

Character count: 2706

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Local Buzz Connect

Ansprechpartner: Ken Geers

Stadt: Cincinnati

Telefon: +15134895550



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 28/12/2016



Number of hits: 65



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease