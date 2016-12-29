Dog Training Leash 20 30 & 50 Foot Leashes For Medium & Larger Dogs Released

Leashboss, a dog training equipment manufacturer based in San Diego, California, released a series of affordable long dog training leashes. The models include padded-handle and storage-strap leashes between 20 30 and 50 foot in length, as well as bright-colored models for increased visibility.

Dog training is essential for the quality of the pet-owner relationship, as most dogs are not naturally inclined to show proper walking behavior or respond well to strangers or other pets. With proper dog training, however, most dogs will be able to come when called, leash-walk adequately in a variety of situations, including in high-traffic areas, as well as behave appropriately in crowded areas or during visits.



One of the key tools for successful dog training is the leash. Recall training is one of the first training stages of each dogÂÂs training, as it is essential throughout the rest of the training process. Leash walking training is crucial as, in most urban areas, the only means for dog owners to provide adequate physical activity to their dogs is by leash-walking them.



Leashboss released a series of affordable long dog training leash models. The leashes range between 20 to 50 feet in length, and some are equipped with padded handles for extra handling comfort.



The affordable leash models range from extra-long lead leashes with nylon straps to shorter, 20-foot-long leashes with solid handles.



The ÂÂFree RangeÂÂ collection features padded handles for extra handling comfort, which is essential for long training sessions with strong dogs. The leash width ranges from ÂÂ to 1ÂÂ, thereby being adequate for most dogs regardless of size.



The ÂÂLong TrainerÂÂ collection features leashes for medium-sized dogs, ÂÂ in width and up to 50 feet in length. Each Long Trainer leash is equipped with a hook and loop storage strap for convenient storage.



The affordable Leashboss leashes come in two colors, black and bright orange, the latter being ideal for snowy and low-visibility conditions.





