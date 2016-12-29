Cherrystone Auctions Provides Online Store E-mail Updates

(firmenpresse) - Cherrystone Auctions, an internationally-recognized company specializing in live auctions of collectable stamps and other postage paraphernalia, has included an option on its website to subscribe to the companys e-mail list.



The option to subscribe to e-mails from Cherrystone Auctions appears on the website for their online stamp store. The web address for the online stamp store is different than the primary web address for Cherrystone Auctions; however, visitors to the main site for Cherrystone Auctions may travel to the online store by placing their cursor over the About option at the top of the page and then clicking on Online Stamp Store, the second option in the drop-down menu.



The link by which visitors may subscribe to e-mails from Cherrystone Auctions is then found on the front page of the online stamp store, underneath a brief description of the store. Cherrystone Auctions notes in the description that their online store is backed by the expertise of their auction house. Their auction house, they further state, is one of the worlds leading philatelic auction housesphilately being the collection and study of postage stamps. The stamp stores description concludes by letting visitors know that the stock of the store is constantly being refreshed and encourages interested visitors to check back often for these new items. It can be inferred from the juxtaposition of the link to receive e-mails from the store right below this description that the e-mails may contain updates on any new stamps and collectables as they are added to the stock of the store. The information may also be related to upcoming auctions held by Cherrystone.



A menu on the left of the online stamp store allows visitors to browse the stores stock by Region/Country and also by Topic. Among the locations of origin for their stamps are the United States, Great Britain, Africa, Asia and Germany. Among the topics visitors may search by are Animals, Boy Scouts, Music, Religion and Sports. These topic headings refer to stamps with images or history related to the topic. More details can be found at https://www.cherrystonestamps.com/





Cherrystone Auctions brings over $30 million in stamps and items related to postal history to market on a yearly basis. They frequently hold public auctions featuring among the widest selection of material in the world. Their next live auction will begin on Tuesday, January 10, 2017bidding for this auction is currently underway and may be done online through their website. For more information on their e-mail list or their auction process, the company may be contacted using the information provided below.



