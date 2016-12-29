New Show Focused on Developing Awareness with Dr. Gala Launches December 29th

Gala Gorman is launching her brand new show, âAwareness Addictsâ, available at AwarenessAddicts.com/Episodes and on iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play. It is targeted at fans of the spirituality, personal growth and development world. More information is available at the website: http://www.AwarenessAddicts.com/Episodes

(firmenpresse) - As a student of Eastern and Western philosophy, Dr. Gala Gorman works to infuse a blend of the best of both worlds into her businesses and life. In her new show, Awareness Addicts, she provides listeners with practical examples and situations that demonstrate how developing awareness is the key to living a full and fulfilling life. The show is set to go live December 29th and is available at AwarenessAddicts.com/Episodes. It can also be found on iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play. It is expected to become a big hit with fans of the spirituality, personal growth and development world.



More information on the show can be found here: [http://www.AwarenessAddicts.com/Episodes](http://www.awarenessaddicts.com/episodes)



This show was created to provide Sage Advice for taking inspired action. Awareness is the key. With this key, it's easier to navigate in the human world with all of its detours. As awareness is developed, along with it comes an intimate understanding of self. And, that enhanced sense of awareness introduces some new information into the mix. With that new knowledge or outside the box experience, there is a spark that adds to life.



The Awareness Addicts Show's main focus is on helping listeners becoming alive, alert, awake and aware of life's possibilities. It is being released by MetaComm Media LLC.



Dr. Gala Gorman is an entrepreneurÂÂ¦consultant, mediator, broker, publisher and, formerly, accounting firm partner. This experience helped shape the creation of the show. As a change facilitator, she ignites transformation in businesses, families, students, clients and, especially, within herself.



When asked about why she created the show, Gorman said: ÂÂDeveloping awareness is what's worked for me. In fact, I'm a bit of an Awareness Addict. And, I'm hoping you'll become addicted too.ÂÂ



Gorman has hopes that the show will save listeners from wasting time feeling confused and stuck. As fellow Awareness Addicts, she believes they'll be alive, alert, awake and aware of life's possibilities. As listeners practice what she talks about on the show to develop awareness, they'll build muscles around their awareness skills. The idea is to close the gap so they can switch into awareness much more quickly ... applying awareness and understanding before getting into something they regret.





In a recent interview, the author made a point of appreciating all of the experiences that have made her who she is today. Every show includes a segment she calls Aware Appreciation. It's one of the powerful practices she introduces listeners to.



Those interested in learning more about the show can visit: [http://www.AwarenessAddicts.com/Episodes](http://www.awarenessaddicts.com/episodes)





More information:

http://www.metacommmedia.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

MetaComm Media LLC

http://www.metacommmedia.com

PressRelease by

MetaComm Media LLC

Requests:

(979) 661-7116

Date: 12/29/2016 - 08:02

Language: English

News-ID 515095

Character count: 3156

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MetaComm Media LLC

Ansprechpartner: Gala Gorman

Stadt: Round Top, TX

Telefon: (979) 661-7116



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 29/12/2016



Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease