New Show Recovery ReLOVution for Family & Friends of Addicts Launches

Dr. Gala Gorman launches her new show, âRecovery ReLOVutionâ, available at RecoverYES.com/Episodes, iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play. It was created to help family and friends of addicts along with others that are in the addiction recovery world.

(firmenpresse) - Dr. Gala Gorman is launching her brand new show, ÂÂRecovery ReLOVutionÂÂ. The show is set to go live December 29 and is available at RecoverYES.com/Episodes ... on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play. It is expected to become a big hit with those who are involved in the addiction recovery world.



This is the newest creation from Gorman who has authored several books. The show was created with the aim in mind to help family and friends of addicts restore peace and sanity to their world. There's particular excitement about this launch because listeners will now have an alternative to doing the same thing expecting a different result ... the definition of insanity.



Recovery ReLOVution urges listeners to stretch themselves. The show's tagline reflects this. Love the Addict. Outsmart the Addiction. Listeners, primarily Recovery Stakeholders, will likely find a particular interest since it's difficult to avoid shaming their addict loved one.



When asked why she created the show, Gorman said, "Shaming just adds fuel to addiction's fire. There is an alternative."



Recovery ReLOVution is being released by YES Unlimited LLC.



Dr. Gala Gorman is an entrepreneurÂÂ¦consultant, mediator, broker, publisher and, formerly, accounting firm partner. This experience helped shape the creation of the show. As a change facilitator, she ignites transformation in businesses, families, students, clients and, especially, within herself. As the adult child of an alcoholic, she learned what it meant to live with an addict from a very early age. And, her adult relationships continued that pattern. So, she has plenty of experience being in relationship with addicts.



Gorman has hopes that the show will help Recovery Stakeholders learn to set and hold effective boundaries.



In a recent interview, the author made a point of thanking her partner and husband for his part in the creation of the show, saying: ÂÂWhen Charlie and I came together, we knew that we would share what we've learned and are learning with others to help cut the learning curve.ÂÂ





Those interested in learning more about the show can visit here: [http://www.RecoverYES.com/Episodes](http://www.recoveryes.com/episodes)





More information:

http://www.RecoverYES.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

RecoverYES.com a Division of YES Unlimited

http://www.RecoverYES.com

PressRelease by

RecoverYES.com a Division of YES Unlimited

Requests:

+13072174121

Date: 12/29/2016 - 08:06

Language: English

News-ID 515097

Character count: 2552

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RecoverYES.com a Division of YES Unlimited

Ansprechpartner: Dr. Gala Gorman

Stadt: Buffalo, WY

Telefon: +13072174121



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 29/12/2016



Number of hits: 65



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease