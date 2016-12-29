Basilea names new member of its Extended Management Committee

Basilea names new member of its Extended Management Committee

Basel, Switzerland, December 29, 2016 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN)

announced that, as of January 1, 2017, Ursula Eberhardt will take the role of

Head of Global Human Resources and join the Extended Management Committee which

reports to the Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Eberhardt succeeds Heidi McDaid, who

retires as of December 31, 2016. Ms. Eberhardt has served in various positions

in Basilea's Corporate Department and Human Resources team since joining Basilea

in 2006 and most recently was deputy Head of Global Human Resources.



Ronald Scott, Basilea's Chief Executive Officer, indicated: "Basilea greatly

appreciates Ms. McDaid who built Basilea's human resources department and

operations from our founding to a level of industry excellence. Basilea's human

resources activities will continue to be in good hands under Ms. Eberhardt, who

has been our deputy Head of Global Human Resources for the last seven years. We

wish Ms. McDaid all the best in her retirement and much success to Ms. Eberhardt

in her new position."



About Basilea



Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company developing products

that address increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options

in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer.

The company uses the integrated research, development and commercial operations

of its subsidiary Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd. to discover, develop

and commercialize innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs

of patients with serious and potentially life-threatening conditions. Basilea

Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland and listed on the SIX



Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be found at Basilea's

website www.basilea.com.



Disclaimer



This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking

statements concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business. Such

statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other

factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance

or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from

any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such

forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this

communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-

looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.



For further information, please contact:



Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

| Peer Nils Schröder, PhD |

+41 61 606 1102

| +41 61 606 1102 |

investor_relations(at)basilea.com

| investor_relations(at)basilea.com |

+-------------------------------------------------------+





