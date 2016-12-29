SDRL - Announces three year contract extension for jack-up AOD III

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Hamilton, Bermuda, December 29, 2016 - Seadrill Limited ("SDRL" or "the
Company") has received a three year contract extension from Saudi Aramco for the
jack-up AOD III expiring in December 2019. The extension is in direct
continuation of the current contract and will add approximately $112.5 million
in contract backlog.
This extension follows the three year extensions of the AOD I and AOD II
announced on July 29, 2016. The three units have been working for Saudi Aramco
since 2013 and Seadrill is pleased to continue its long term relationship with
Saudi Aramco.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release includes forward looking statements. Such statements are
generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about
the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its
business and the markets in which it operates. These statements are made based
upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs
concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of
risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements,
which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward-
looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking
statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the
Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its
Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34667). The Company undertakes no
obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events or
circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the
occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it
is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the
Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the
extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results
to be materially different from those contained in any forward looking
statement.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
