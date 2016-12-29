SDRL - Announces three year contract extension for jack-up AOD III

Hamilton, Bermuda, December 29, 2016 - Seadrill Limited ("SDRL" or "the

Company") has received a three year contract extension from Saudi Aramco for the

jack-up AOD III expiring in December 2019. The extension is in direct

continuation of the current contract and will add approximately $112.5 million

in contract backlog.



This extension follows the three year extensions of the AOD I and AOD II

announced on July 29, 2016. The three units have been working for Saudi Aramco

since 2013 and Seadrill is pleased to continue its long term relationship with

Saudi Aramco.



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward looking statements. Such statements are

generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about

the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its

business and the markets in which it operates. These statements are made based

upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs

concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of

risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ

materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements,

which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward-

looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking

statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the

Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its

Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34667). The Company undertakes no

obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events or

circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the

occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it

is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the



Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the

extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results

to be materially different from those contained in any forward looking

statement.



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.









