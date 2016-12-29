       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.: Trading Halt

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA and CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/29/16 -- At the request of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. (HKEX: 2012) (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 29 December, 2016 pending the release of an announcement of inside information of the Company.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.

By Order of the Board of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.

Sun Kwok Ping, Executive Chairman

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Kwok Ping Sun, Mr. Hong Luo, Dr. Qi Jiang and Mr. Qiping Men as executive directors; Mr. Michael John Hibberd, Mr. Jianzhong Chen and Ms. Xijuan Jiang as non-executive directors; and Mr. Raymond Shengti Fong, Mr. Gerald Franklin Stevenson, Ms. Joanne Yan and Mr. Yi He as independent non-executive directors.

Contacts:
Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.
Mr. Hong Luo
Chief Executive Officer
(1) 403-984-1450



More information:
http://www.sunshineoilsands.com



