Hutchison China Meditech Limited: Blocklisting Six Monthly Return

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/29/16 -- Hutchison China Meditech Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) (AIM: HCM)
: Hutchison China MediTech Limited ("Chi-Med") (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) announces the following blocklisting six monthly return:
Chi-Med is an innovative biopharmaceutical company which researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. Its Innovation Platform, Hutchison MediPharma Limited, focuses on discovering and developing innovative therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases for the global market. Its Commercial Platform manufactures, markets, and distributes prescription drugs and consumer health products in China.
Chi-Med is majority owned by the multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (SEHK: 0001). For more information, please visit: .
Contacts:
RNS
Customer
Services
0044-207797-4400
Date: 12/29/2016 - 08:22
Language: English
News-ID 515110
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Hutchison China Meditech Limited
Stadt: HONG KONG, CHINA
Number of hits: 39
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.122
|Registriert Heute:
|3
|Registriert Gestern:
|19
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|390
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.