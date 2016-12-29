Global Ticket Market to Expand at a high CAGR of 6.3% Till the end of 2021

Market Research Hub analyst predicts the global ticket market to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the global ticket market is the increase in the number of digital movie screens across the globe.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 29, 2016: Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently announced the addition of a new report to its growing research database. The report is titled as Global Ticket Market 2017-2021. It provides an in-depth analysis of the current market along with its growth prospects in the coming years. Due to the growing number of concert and live performances, the ticketing market and its sales is growing constantly. In this new study, analysts have forecasted global tickets market to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% during the period 2017-2021.



Request For Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=902757



A ticket is a voucher that indicates that one has paid for entry to an event or establishment. Most of the people buy these tickets to attend entertainment events such as concerts, live performances, theater, sports and movies. Nowadays, the number of events are increasing globally every years, due to this event managers and organizers are looking for highly advanced and upgraded solutions for the customers that provides maximum comfort and benefit. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of tickets for the above entertainment events.



Geographically, the report studies the market of tickets in Americas, APAC and EMEA. Today, the passion for sports among people is also growing. Games such as The Olympics, FIFA, Super Bowl and Cricket, are the most popularly watched by billions of people globally. This is leading to the increase in the number of tickets being sold every year. APAC is estimated to be the highest revenue generating region in the global ticket market. On the other hand, box office market is gaining more popularity because growing number of concept movies and innovative themes of Hollywood movies are also attracting customers.



One of the major market trends observed by the study is analyzing consumer behavior through mobile ticketing apps. As the mode of payment methods has been increasing, the demand for online ticketing is also boosting. Tickets for the events can be booked online using devices like- smartphones, laptops, tablets and PCs. These services aim to provide customers with the suitability to book an event ticket without any time & location restrictions with the help of the internet.





Moreover, by the research study one of the market challenges could be the online screening of events and shows, which is expected to reduce the revenue inflow of the market. Also, it will pose a threat to the growth of the global ticket market.



Key vendors currently operating in the global ticket market are listed below:



Cinemark

Ticketmaster Entertainment

RazorGator

TickPick

StubHub



Access Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-ticket-market-2017-2021-report.html



Some other prominent vendors are- Ace Ticket Worldwide, Coast to Coast Tickets, gotickets.com, Cineplex, Bigtree Entertainment, Reliance MediaWorks and others.





More information:

http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-ticket-market-2017-2021-report.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

PressRelease by

Market Research HUB

PressContact / Agency:

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Email: press(at)marketresearchhub.com

Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MktResearchHub

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-research-hub

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarketResearchHub/



Date: 12/29/2016 - 10:43

Language: English

News-ID 515115

Character count: 3416

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Research HUB

Ansprechpartner: Prashant Tripathi

Stadt: Albany

Telefon: +1-518-621-2074



Meldungsart: Produktinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 12.29.2016

Comments:



Prashant Tripathi

Email: press@marketresearchhub.com

Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease

Number of hits: