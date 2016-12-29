Compact Calibration Kits? for MSO and MSOT Calibrations

(PresseBox) - Rosenberger has expanded its wide range of compact calibration kits and provides a series of kits in common coaxial connector interfaces: RPC-2.92, RPC-3.50, RPC-N (50 ?), RPC-N (75 ?), 7-16, N, 4.3-10, and 4.1-9.5, each male and female.

Compact calibration kits of Rosenberger combine all necessary calibration standards in one compact unit ? small, easy to handle and light weight. The 3-in-1 calibration kits can be applied for complete MSO calibrations (open ? short ? load) of single port vector network analyzers, the 4-in-1 calibration kits can be used for complete MSOT calibrations (open ? short ? load - thru) of two or more port vector network analyzers.

Rosenberger runs its own calibration laboratory accredited and controlled by the German accreditation body DAkkS (Deutsche Akkreditierungsstelle) ? according to DIN EN 17025.



Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG was founded in 1958.

Rosenberger, a family owned company, ranks today among the world-wide leading manufacturers of standard and customer-specific connectivity solutions in high frequency, high voltage and fibre optic technology.

The product range covers RF coaxial connectors, RF test & measurement products, RF connectors for automotive electronics, medical and industrial electronics as well as fibre optic products, and cable assemblies. Renowned companies in high-tech industries, e.g. telecommunication, data systems, medical electronics, industrial electronics, test & measurement, aerospace engineering or automotive electronics trust the precision and quality of Rosenberger products.

Rosenberger is certified to ISO/TS 16949: 2002, ISO 9001 and DIN EN 9100.

More than 1,800 people are employed today at the Rosenberger headquarters in Fridolfing/Tittmoning (Upper Bavaria, Germany). Worldwide, the Rosenberger group operates manufacturing and assembly locations as well as Rosenberger sales offices in Europe, Asia and North and South America where ? in total ? approx. 7,000 employees develop, produce and sell our products.







