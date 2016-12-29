Local to Long Beach Shooting Range Offers Fun Stop for Tourists and Locals

LAX Firing Range is a local to Long Beach shooting range that offers an impressive list of amenities for their patrons.

(firmenpresse) - LAX Firing Range is a local to Long Beach shooting range . They have all the offerings of the standard range, plus some. Patrons can get their guns cleaned my certified staff members while they wait to hit the lanes. They also offer a large selection of gun rentals so that newcomers can fire off some rounds even if they dont have their own firearm. For those looking for a local to Long Beach shooting range, this is the place to go.



This local to Long Beach shooting range offers a fun stop for both tourists and locals. A lot of visitors to California  especially international travelers  have never fired a gun before. LAX Firing Range allows foreigners to enjoy their range as long as they provide the proper identification. With new laws and a changing government, guns have become increasingly popular in the states; the range is the perfect place to practice for shooters of all experiences.



The local to Long Beach shooting range is a fun stop for tourists because it allows them to get an adrenaline rush in a safe and controlled environment. The staff at the range is highly educated and well-trained in all things firearms safety. When you put all of that into consideration, theres no doubt that this local to Long Beach shooting range is the right choice for everyone.



About LAX Firing Range



Local to Long Beach shooting range, LAX Firing Range, has proudly been serving their patrons for 22 years. Their indoor range is fully-equipped with automatic shooting lanes, ranging up to 25 yards long each. Their 14 lanes enable them to keep wait times low for everyone. For more information about the offerings at the range, visit their website: http://www.laxrange.com/ or drop in at 927 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood CA, 90301. Phone number: (310) 568-1515.



