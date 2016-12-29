Kalamazoo Family Law and Criminal Attorney Legal Representation Service Launched

Michigan Family law and criminal law firm The Law Office of Victor L. Bland announced the launch of its services in the greater Kalamazoo area. The law office provides appropriate legal representation across several legal practice areas with personalized care and expert legal advice.

(firmenpresse) - The Law Office of Victor L. Bland announced the launch of its family law and criminal law consultative services in and around Kalamazoo, Michigan. The firm provides professional legal representation for a wide range of civil and criminal cases involving legal separation, child custody, restraining orders, felonies, misdemeanors, murder, forgery, robbery, and drug offenses.



More information about The Law Office of Victor L. Bland can be found at [http://attorneyvictorbland.com](http://attorneyvictorbland.com/)



Advisory services in the areas of family law and criminal law remain two of the most accessed legal services in the United States. The practice of family law covers all major areas applicable to couples and families including paternity, alimony, visitation, spousal and child support. Legal services in this area also cover legal matters arising after a ruling or judgement.



The Law Office of Victor L. Bland specializes in the expert legal management of family law cases through an approach that employs, compassion, sensitivity to the needs of clients, especially when children are involved. The firm offers personalized services to meet the unique needs and situation of each client, ensuring that the individual or family is adequately represented. The firm offers its expertise in handling even the most complex aspects of criminal law pertaining to a wide range of crimes ranging from DUI to murder and homicide.



According to a spokesperson for the Law Office of Victor L. Bland, "In the sensitive matter of family law, we offer sound legal advice backed by a compassionate approach to help a client navigate through complex matters such as planning custody and joint parenthood with as little added stress as is possible. Our criminal law practice focuses on ensuring that our clients receive sound representation, a fair hearing, and a smooth legal process."



The Law Office of Victor L. Bland is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan and comprises board certified family law attorneys and criminal attorneys with decades of legal practice and expertise. The firm's practice extends to the city and its surrounding regions.





