Grand Rapids Windshield Replacement & Auto Glass Repair Specialists Shop Opened

The popular Western Michigan auto glass repair business, All Star Quality Glass, providing free estimates at 616-734-0990, announced the opening of a new location in the Grand Rapids area providing industry leading, NGA certified in-home and mobile windshield repair or replacement services.

(firmenpresse) - The renowned All Star Quality Glass announced the opening of a new location in the Grand Rapids, Michigan area, to provide auto owners in the local community with NGA certified, reliable, affordable and convenient windshield & auto glass repair or replacement services.



More information is available at [http://allstarqualityglass.com](http://allstarqualityglass.com/).



The All Star Quality Glass is a highly popular business with multiple locations across Western Michigan drawing on 60 years of combined auto glass experience to deliver premier and certified windshield and auto glass repair and replacement services for cars, trucks & RVs in a timely and affordable manner.



The auto glass experts announced the opening of a new shop in the Grand Rapids, Michigan area, staffed with NGA certified technicians employing precision techniques and first-class products to efficiently restore or repair a windshield or, if needed, replace it to safely install a new one to factory specifications in less than 60 minutes, with lifetime warranties.



The new auto glass shop provides its windshield repair and replacement services in-home at its drive-in state of the art facilities located at 174 76th St. SW, Grand Rapids, Michigan or on a mobile basis at the clientÂÂs preferred location with no extra charge to conveniently meet any emergency situation or a busy schedule and get the car back on the road safely and stress-free.



Free estimates and more information on the All Star Quality Glass and its new location in the Grand Rapids, Michigan area can be requested at 616 734 0990 or through the website link provided above along with details on its industry leading in-home and mobile windshield repair and replacement services, NGA certified team of technicians and multiple locations across Western Michigan.



The All Star Quality Glass team explains that ÂÂas a leader in the West Michigan auto glass industry, our clients know they can count on us for superior auto glass repair and replacement and the quality of service they deserve from our highly trained technicians. Our clientsÂÂ safety and satisfaction are our number one priority from the moment they call until they drive away with their brand new windshield fully intact.ÂÂ





