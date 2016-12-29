Denver Social Media Digital Marketing Improve Google Rankings Site Launched

Denver Social Media Guru has launched a new site specializing in helping small businesses to attract more customers. It achieves this through boosting their rankings on Google and driving more targeted traffic to their homepage.

(firmenpresse) - A new site has launched helping online businesses to get more traffic, boost their search engine rankings, and improve their brand awareness through a series of digital marketing strategies. Called Denver Social Media Guru, it was created to help companies to focus on what they enjoy doing most, while the experts at Denver Social Media Guru take care of the marketing.



More information can be found on the company website at: http://denversocialmediaguru.com.



Denver Social Media Guru was founded in 2010 based on the philosophy that its team of experts would focus on what works for small businesses. The company specializes in getting businesses found on Google, with a listings directory that helps businesses to get established, and a review service that promotes their skills and abilities.



One of the focuses of the company is on building long term relationships, because Denver Social Media Guru prides itself on helping its clients to grow and watching them achieve high levels of success.



It works with clients across a range of fields, including focusing on web design, so that each client's site can stand out in the best way and attract as many customers as possible. Through meetings, follow up discussions and editing work, the company can help clients' websites to stand out from the competition and ensure the customers' journey is an easy one.



The websites created by Denver Social Media Guru work in tandem with SEO campaigns based around high quality reviews and directory listings to drive traffic to the site, and retain them once they get there.



Another aspect of building a strong web presence the company can help with is in reputation management. It can take a long time to attract a new customer, but losing them can be a very fast process. Reputation management can be critical in order for businesses to maintain the best ranking possible.



