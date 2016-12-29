Gladstone Physiotherapist Injury Rehab Headache Pain Management Site Launched

Physiocall.com, a Gladstone based Physiotherapy clinic, have launched a new website. The clinic offers a physiotherapy service that is family owned and run with nine years of experience.

For more information please visit: https://physiocall.com.au.



Physiotherapy takes a holistic approach to help restore movement and function after illness or injury and helps to reduce the risk of further damage and injury. It is beneficial for people of all ages and helps improve a wide range of health issues including those affecting bones, joints, nervous system, circulation and breathing. Physiotherapy considers the whole body and treatments include exercises, manual therapy, movement advice and hydrotherapy.



Physiocall.com is family owned and run, with nine years of professional experience. They offer the most up to date, scientific treatment available and carry out individualised treatment to the bone, muscle, ligaments, tendons and nerves of the body.



All appointments are closed door appointments and the site explains that patients privacy and comfort is their priority. They state that they assess, diagnose and treat from head to toe. HICAPS and EFTPOS private health care is available in clinic and that private health insurance rebates are also available,



Their hands on treatment covers a comprehensive list of services. They offer before and after surgery physiotherapy, posture education, headache treatments and whole body pain consults. Alongside these treatments they also provide accountability programs and exercise prescriptions.



Also available on the website is a series of reports surrounding the subject of pain and physiotherapy. The most recent report is about how chronic pain can affect families. The report states that when a person suffers from chronic pain it can have a ripple effect in their lives and impact heavily on their relationships. It also offers tips on how to overcome this problem.





Interested parties wishing to know more can visit the link above or they can call: 07 4962 0411





http://Https://physiocall.com.au



Physiocall.com

Https://physiocall.com.au

Physiocall.com

+61

