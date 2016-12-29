South Boston Reputation Management Small Business Marketing Services Launched

JVI Mobile, an online marketing company based in South Boston, Virginia, launched a wide spectrum of SEO and other internet marketing services for small companies throughout Virginia. The company provides SEO, web design and local social media campaigns for restaurants, clubs and other local businesses.

More information is available at http://jvimobile.com



Online marketing has grown tremendously over the past years, as more and more people turn to the internet in search for the most reliable online and offline services. Recent surveys show that up to 90% of all clients have used online reviews or Google searches to find local service providers, thereby making online visibility a key focus of overall business investment.



The stakes are extremely high for small businesses without an online presence, with a possible doubling of clients in case the digital marketing campaign is successful. In other words, online marketing can play a huge role in overall business success.



One of the most important factors for online visibility is Google ranking. Most potential clients use Google to find businesses, so ranking high for target keywords is essential. Traffic studies show that roughly two thirds of all keyword-specific traffic go to the top three search results, thereby creating intense competition for high ranking.



JVI Mobile launched a wide range of digital marketing services aimed at helping small local Virginia businesses increase their online presence and reach more clients. The company strives to help local restaurants, bowling centers and other small businesses create responsive, user-friendly websites and leverage the potential of search engines and social media to increase their brand credibility and improve their reputation.



The company provides thorough local SEO services in an effort to optimize the clientÂÂs website to match the targeted keywords. If the business does not have a website at all, or if the website needs cross-platform optimization, JVI Mobile provides full web design and mobile optimization services.





The Virginia SEO company also provides video production and social media marketing services, as well as e-mail marketing and pay-per-click campaigns.



