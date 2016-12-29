Bombardier and Austrian Federal Railways Sign Framework Agreement for up to 300 TALENT 3 Trains

* First call-off for 21 new BOMBARDIER TALENT 3 regional trains

* New trains offer increased accessibility, bicycle storage, state-of-the art

passenger information system and higher passenger capacity

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation and the Austrian Federal

Railways (OBB) have signed on December 27 a framework agreement covering the

delivery of up to 300 BOMBARDIER TALENT 3 trains. The total amount of the

framework contract is valued at a list price of approximately 1.8 billion euro

($1.9 billion US) and it gives OBB the opportunity to make several call-offs for

trainsets used for regional and suburban rail transport.



The first call-off order under the framework contract, also signed on December

27 is for 21 TALENT 3 trains and is valued at a list price of approximately 150

million euro ($156 million US). These new regional trains are to be delivered in

2019 and are expected to enhance local passenger transport capacity for both

daily commute and leisure passengers, strengthening the essential link between

rural and urban areas in Austria's Vorarlberg region and neighbouring countries.



"This framework agreement represents a huge success for Bombardier," said

Christian Diewald, Managing Director of Bombardier Transportation Austria GmbH.



"OBB is one of Europe's most renowned and punctual railways. With the TALENT 3

train they have chosen a product with high acceleration power and an exceptional

reliability, which will help them maintaining their ambitious train schedules in

geographically demanding regions."



The new generation of TALENT 3 electric multiple units offer modern operational

flexibility, low energy consumption and significantly reduced life cycle costs.

With the widest carbody in class, the TALENT 3 train allows for up to 50% more

seating capacity compared to its predecessor generation and enables fastest

passenger exchange as well as maximum travelling comfort. In total, about 1.400

trains of the TALENT family are already in service in Europe and Canada, of

which 187 vehicles are operated by OBB in Austria.



With the broadest portfolio in the industry, Bombardier Transportation has a

strong and growing footprint in Austria, reaching from tram vehicles in major

cities as Linz, Innsbruck and Graz and light rail transit trainsets for Vienna's

metro line U6 to commuter trains for OBB and locomotives for several private

cargo companies operating throughout the entire country. Bombardier

Transportation employs 550 people at its site in Vienna.



About Bombardier Transportation



Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the

broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail

solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also

provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance

services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks

new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create

substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment.

Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around

39,400 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.



About Bombardier



Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains.

Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility

worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable

transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our

employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.



Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the

Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability

North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted

revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com

or follow us on Twitter (at)Bombardier.



Contact Information



Contacts:

Simone Fankhauser

Media Relations Austria & Switzerland

+43 (0) 1 25 110-338

simone.fankhauser(at)rail.bombardier.com



Group Media Relations

+49 30 98607 1687

press(at)rail.bombardier.com









