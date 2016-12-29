Toronto Neurofeedback Brain Training Neuroptimal Sessions Provider Site Launched

Brain Training Toronto announced the launch of a new website detailing its brain training sessions with registered psychotherapist Mio Yokoi drawing on the effective, safe and dynamic neurofeedback process to help train and optimize the brain for optimal emotional, cognitive wellness and performance.

More information is available at [https://BrainTrainingToronto.com](http://braintrainingtoronto.com/).



Brain Training Toronto is a neurofeedback brain training service located in the King Street West / Entertainment District area of downtown Toronto and provided by psychotherapist Mio Yokoi committed to helping clients in their path towards increased emotional well-being and personal growth or performance.



The Toronto based neurofeedback brain training service has announced a new website detailing its brain training sessions which draw on the safe, effective, dynamic and non-invasive neurofeedback process to help clients train and optimize their brain to allow for optimal emotional, cognitive wellness and peak performance.



The newly launched website also provides extensive information on the science behind neurofeedback, an FDA approved system created to train the brain and optimize its overall flexibility and functionality like physical conditioning for the body, and details what that optimized functionality can possibly assist with, from increased motivation, clarity and focus to stress or anxiety reduction, and more.



Details on NeurOptimal, the safe, unique and proprietary neurofeedback system used by Brain Training Toronto and Mio Yokoi to train and optimize the brain through auditory cues and feedback information in a relaxing, non-invasive, effortless and enjoyable manner out of its welcoming and conveniently located office at 19 Mercer Street, Toronto, Ontario, can also be consulted through its new website.



Appointments and consultations to learn more about the neurofeedback brain training and its benefits or the single sessions and five or ten session packages offered by Brain Training Toronto can be requested at 416 931 7110 or through the website link provided above along with details on its end-of-year discounted brain training sessions.





The Brain Training Toronto founder, Mio Yokoi, explains that ÂÂbrain training can help optimize the overall brain function. And a better optimized brain can help feel and perform more optimally. The science to help access all that untapped potential isnÂÂt new or untested. In fact, biofeedback has been growing and evolving for almost four decades and now itÂÂs available right here in downtown Toronto.ÂÂ





http://BrainTrainingToronto.com



Brain Training Toronto

http://BrainTrainingToronto.com

Brain Training Toronto

