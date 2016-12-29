Best-Selling Gel Pen Set Sees Increase In Demand As End Of Year Approaches

Teddy Shake announced this week that demand continues to increase for their 105-piece best gel pen set.

(firmenpresse) - It has been nearly two months since Teddy Shake launched their newest product on Amazon.com, a 105-piece gel pen set. Since the launch of this [best gel pen set](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IFTZOSA/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_dy0gybEMYAY3T), sales and demand for the gel pens have continued to increase.



"Customers have noticed that our gel pens are special," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "Our pens have a wide range of colors, write in brighter colors and last longer than other gel pens on the market. We knew that we created a superior product, but customers have confirmed that we truly have the best gel pen set on the market."



There are 105 different colored pens contained within the Teddy Shake best gel pen set. The colors range from neon, metallic, milky and an entire rainbow of colors. Each pen contains 60% more ink than other gel pens, which means that the Teddy Shake pens last much longer than the competition. The pen is built with a durable writing point that does not leak or skip when writing. The ink contained in the Teddy Shake gel pens is acid-free, lead-free and safe for use by children. In addition, the ink is non-fading and perfect for use in journals and scrapbooks, as well as for use in adult coloring books, school or art projects, and doodling.



The Teddy Shake best gel pens are sold only on Amazon.com and are currently on sale for a 30% discount at $24.99. Free shipping is provided via [Amazon.com](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA) for any purchase of $49 or more.



About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."





