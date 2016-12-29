Cosmopolitan Collection Acrylic Makeup Organizer With Drawers Is Rated #1

The acrylic makeup organizer with drawers by Cosmopolitan Collection is the #1 ranked makeup organizer on Amazon.com.

(firmenpresse) - It has been almost two years since Cosmopolitan Collection launched their [acrylic makeup organizer with drawers](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00T0O7G8G/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_YgY.xbS34QN1D). During that period, the organizer has gained a loyal customer base and become the #1 rated acrylic makeup organizer with drawers on Amazon.com, the exclusive selling partner for the organizer.



"Our unit is unique, very different than other organizers that are currently on the market," said company spokesman Rob Bowser. "The combination of drawers, compartments of various sizes and the fact that the unit comes in two pieces that can be stacked or used separate - all of these factors make our acrylic makeup organizer unique. Add to that the quality of materials used in the production of the organizer, which is shatterproof, scratch-resistant and easy to clean - our acrylic makeup organizer with drawers is without a doubt the best on the market. The enthusiasum we have heard from our loyal customers supports this."



Over 150 customers have written reviews for the [Cosmopolitan Collection](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00T0O7G8G/ref=cm_sw_r_fa_dp_t2_rNgwybPQ5GZFJ) acrylic makeup organizer with drawers. A recent verified purchaser wrote a five-star review that said "This was purchased as a Christmas gift. The young lady loved it. Just the right size. Lots of right size compartments. Easy to keep clean."



Currently priced at $42.99, the Cosmopolitan Collection acrylic makeup organizer with drawers comes with free shipping for any purchase of $49 or more. Cosmopolitan Collection stands behind their product and offers a satisfaction guarantee for their makeup organizer.



About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."





http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias&field-keywords=Acrylic+Makeup+Organizer&field-brand=Cosmopolitan+Collection



