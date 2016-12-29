SmoothRx Announces Website Updates Coming For #1 Stretch Mark Removal Cream

A new webiste is in development by SmoothRx for their #1 rated stretch mark removal cream.

(firmenpresse) - SmoothRx's [stretch mark removal cream](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00RSN5N8G/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_NOw.xb1PBVXBK) is the #1 ranked scar removal cream on Amazon.com. Since the launch of the cream nearly two years ago, the stretch mark removal cream has gained a loyal customer following. In order to better serve these customers, SmoothRx announced that a new website is in development.



"We are very grateful for the loyal following of customers we have gained over the past two years," said SmoothRx spokesperson Ashley Royal. "We love to hear the customer stories. There have been stories of how our product has helped our customers, helped their scars and stretch marks to fade, helped their confidence to grow. We love these stories, and hope to feature more of them on an updated website."



The SmoothRx scar removal cream is made of the highest quality ingredients and has a natural smell. Ingredients in the cream include olive oil, rose hip seed oil, mango butter, cocoa butter, aloe barbadensis leaf juice, shea butter, jojoba oil and grapefruit seed extract. These ingredients combine to form a cream that is moisturizing and improves the elasticity of the skin by increasing hydration. This increased elasticity can help prevent new stretch marks or scars from forming.



So far, over 160 customers have written reviews for the best scar cream by SmoothRx. One verified purchaser wrote a five-star review and said, "I bought this for my acne scars mainly, but I did try to apply it on my several year old scars. Just almost 2 days passed, and miraculously it flattened my scar already. I can feel the difference when touching it now. I swear, yesterday it's more emerging. I'm looking forward to the same result with my acne scars. Will have updated review then. By the way, the seller was being nice and helpful."



Currently priced at $19.95, the SmoothRx best scar cream is sold only on Amazon.com, with [free shipping](https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1IHUQ_oapzDgCtdNo2KHf9ZCwAv4gYL0MqAvryo8Hu2o/pub?start=true&loop=false&delayms=3000&slide=id.p) provided on orders over $49.





About SmoothRx: "SmoothRx makes premium scar creams for stretch mark removal, acne scar removal, fine line removal, spider vein removal, and general scar removal. Made in the United States, we only use premium natural ingredients such as orange oil, grapefruit seed extract, shea butter, cocoa butter, and more. We sell primarily on amazon.com and hope to improve the lives of those who are troubled with scars and other cosmetic hindrances."





More information:

http://https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

SmoothRx

https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G

PressRelease by

SmoothRx

Requests:

(469) 233-5857

Date: 12/29/2016 - 13:09

Language: English

News-ID 515141

Character count: 2698

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SmoothRx

Ansprechpartner: Ashley Royal

Stadt: Miami, FL

Telefon: (469) 233-5857



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 29/12/2016



Number of hits: 28



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease