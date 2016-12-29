Toy Food Set Breaks Holiday Sales Records - Announces Customer Appreciation Day

Mommy Please had record breaking sales for their toy food set this holiday season. In order to celebrate, they are announcing a customer appreciation day that they will hold next month.

(firmenpresse) - Mommy Please launched their best-selling [toy food set](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01COI9EAC/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_AGo.xb78K36AE) just nine months ago. Since that time, it has quickly become a customer favorite, and just shattered all sales projections for the holiday season. In order to celebrate this achievement, Mommy Please has announced a customer appreciation day, which will be held in the upcoming month.



"Our sales projections for the toy food set were aggressive, but demand was far beyond those projections and sales were more than double during this holiday season," said Mommy Please spokesperson Elsie Murphy. "We are grateful for our customers, for their loyalty and taking the time to share our product and write the glowing reviews for our Amazon.com listing. Our toy food set is a success because of them. We want to celebrate these customers, and in the month of January, we will have a customer appreciation day. This day will include the featuring of customer images and stories on our social media channels, free guides we are preparing exclusively for our customers and product giveaways."



Made of BPA-free plastic that is colorful, durable and shatterproof, the Mommy Please toy food set is safe for children ages three and up. The set includes a variety of healthy and non-healthy food choices, to help children learn different food products and how to make good food choices.



Over 200 customers have written reviews for the Mommy Please Amazon.com listing for the toy food set. One verified purchaser wrote a five-star review today and said "I love this food set! It's super cute plus nothing is cardboard which is an an A+ in my book because a lot of sets have the cereal/milk and things as cardboard and it always gets destroyed. My daughter loves it!"



The Mommy Please play food set is for sale exclusively on Amazon.com, and is currently priced at $23.97, nearly 50% off the retail price. Amazon will provide [free shipping](https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC) on all combined orders over $49.





About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please has worked tirelessly to bring children a play set that will never cease to keep their imaginations going. We strive to ensure that happiness, education, and creativity are all incorporated into play time every single day. As a company that focuses on family values, Mommy Please intends to influence the lives of families around the world."





