'Legacy Spending' Continues to Dominate North American Liquids Pipeline Segment, an Industrial Info News Alert

(firmenpresse) - SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 12/29/16 -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- According to Industrial Info's , more than $64 billion in active liquids pipelines projects are on the books for North America, with more than 55% of this total planned for Western Canada. More than $18.4 billion of this is planned to kick off in 2017 across North America, with most of this slated for Western Canada and $2.4 billion planned for Texas and Louisiana.

For details, , or browse other breaking industrial news stories at .

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, five offices in North America and 10 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. To contact an office in your area, visit the "" page.

Contact:
Brian Ford
(713) 980-9393



Date: 12/29/2016 - 12:35
Firma: Industrial Info Resources
Stadt: SUGAR LAND, TX


