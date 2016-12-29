Minden T-Shirts Tank Tops & Hoodies Store Launches Affordable Housing Campaign

Mummas Discounts and Skid Row Housing are collaborating to provide a solution for homelessness in Los Angeles. Skid Row Housing offers disadvantaged people, and families affordable housing, and support services, while Mummas Discounts donates 10% of every sale they make to help fund the initiative.

(firmenpresse) - Mammas Discounts, an online apparel, homeware, and jewelry store based in Minden, Nevada, recently launched its online campaign to break the cycle of homelessness by donating 10% of every sale made to the Skid Row Housing Trust, a supportive, and affordable housing scheme in Los Angeles for disadvantaged persons.



More information is available at https://mammasdiscounts.com/



Aiming to improve the quality of life for hundreds of disadvantaged people, Mammas Discounts will donate 10% of every sale made on their website to the Skid Row Housing Trust. This Trust gives people experiencing homelessness or living in poverty the opportunity to have a fresh start. Many of the individuals and families that Skid Row assist have poor health or a disability that limits their capacity to work.



Motivated by the need to help disadvantaged people to build healthier more stable lives, Mammas Discounts is proud to collaborate with Skid Row as they firmly believe together they can contribute to combat homelessness. Plus, with Mammas Discounts selling many products annually, 10% of every sale in a year could amount to thousands of dollars in funding for Skid Row. These proceeds will go towards building permanent, supportive homes for individuals and families struggling.



The Skid Row Housing Trust strive to end homelessness by building affordable homes that break the cycle of poverty. All Housing Trust residents have various backgrounds; some are artists, while others are landscapers, some are teenagers, and others are retired. Undoubtedly, while the Housing Trust builds affordable housing for these individuals and families, it is the people themselves that make these propertyÂÂs homes and communities.



Offering both housing and supportive care, the Housing Trust focuses on facilitating change and creating stability. Subsequently, the organization supply subsidized and unsubsidized housing first, then a range of counseling, management and peer group initiatives that motivate and drive individuals to lead productive lives.





To find out more about Mammas Discounts and their involvement with the Skid Row Housing Trust, please visit their online store by clicking on the link above.



More information is available at http://skidrow.org/about/





More information:

http://https://mammasdiscounts.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Mammas Discounts

https://mammasdiscounts.com/

PressRelease by

Mammas Discounts

Requests:

+18447628500

Date: 12/29/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 515153

Character count: 2642

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Mammas Discounts

Ansprechpartner: Stan Alvidrez

Stadt: Minden

Telefon: +18447628500



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 29/12/2016



Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease