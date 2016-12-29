Military Commemorative Lockets US Navy Coast Guard Army USAF Collection Launched

Mammas Discounts, a Los Angeles clothing and jewelry shop, launched a new collection of commemorative jewelry including US Navy, Coast Guard and USAF lockets and bracelets. The collection features personalized medallions for military wives and mothers. 70% discounts and free shipping are currently available.
(firmenpresse) - Mammas Discounts, a Los Angeles clothing and jewelry shop, launched a wide collection of military commemorative jewelry including Army, Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force lockets, in both necklaces and bracelets. These lockets are Jewelry Grade Stainless Steel with text that is etched, not printed. The locket size is 30 mm.
More information is available at https://mammasdiscounts.com/collections/jewelry.
Military commemorative accessories have grown in popularity over the past decades, as military involvement in different regions has separated the guys from the many mothers and wives. These family members have been looking for ways to show their support for the troops, and one of the most elegant, feminine ways of doing so is by wearing a commemorative locket.
While there are some jewelry shops that do offer quality military commemorative products, most such jewelry found on the internet fails quality standards, as it is often produced by labeling different tags over pre-existing products.
The new line of military commemorative jewelry from Mammas Discounts feature different jewelry such as lockets and bangle bracelets, custom-made for a variety of military branches. These include the Army, the Navy, the Coast Guard, and the USAF.
Mammas Discounts provides a diverse collection of military commemorative jewelry for the mothers and wives of the military. The products are jewelry grade designed to withstand regular wear; the outer edges of both lockets and bracelet medallions feature rows of decorative inlays.
Each piece of jewelry comes with a personalized medallion commemorating each branch. The offer currently includes messages such as ÂÂArmy MomÂÂ, ÂÂCoast Guard MomÂÂ, ÂÂNavy MomÂÂ or ÂÂUSAF MomÂÂ, and the lockets feature words such as ÂÂNavy WifeÂÂ or ÂÂCoast Guard WifeÂÂ.
The current price for locket or bangle bracelet is $29.95, a 70% discount from the $99.95 original price. Free shipping for each piece of jewelry is standard.
Interested parties can find more information by visiting the website mentioned above.
