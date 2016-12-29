Parks Associates: 11% of U.S. broadband households have a smart thermostat

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 12/29/16 -- IoT research leader Parks Associates revealed today that 11% of U.S. broadband households have a smart thermostat, up from 5% at the end of 2014. The majority of these smart thermostats are stand-alone products and not integrated into a smart home system. Parks Associates will address interoperability issues for smart home devices, such as thermostats, door locks, and networked cameras, at , on January 5, 2017, at the Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4405, in Las Vegas.

"Cloud-based API frameworks such as Works-with-Nest and interoperability initiatives such as OCF are providing a path for multivendor ecosystems," said , Director, IoT Strategy, Parks Associates. "Smart home platforms face new competition from heavyweights including Google, Apple, Amazon, and Samsung, and interoperability initiatives will certainly impact the competitive landscape as well. At CONNECTIONS Summit, we will discuss the trends affecting the future growth and development of the smart home and IoT."

New Parks Associates research, , shows that nearly 60% of U.S. broadband households want their networked cameras to work with smart door locks or smart smoke/CO detectors, underscoring the demand for safety and security use cases among smart home products.

Kerber will moderate the session "" at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, with the following speakers:

Joseph Bousaba, Vice President, Smart Home & Consumer Businesses, Qualcomm

Chester Chen, Director of International Market, Galaxywind Network Systems Co., Ltd.

Rob Conant, CEO, Cirrent

Grant Erickson, President, Thread Group

Bernd Grohmann, Executive Vice President and CTO, eQ-3 AG

William Oget, VP Engineering, Arrayent Inc.

Parks Associates analysts and industry speakers will address IoT alliances at both the network and application level and discuss strategies for smart home device manufacturers and service providers as they pursue interoperability partnerships and integrations. They will also analyze the roles of alliances in addressing the needs for interoperability at on January 5, 2017.

"The smart home is in an early stage, where the primary perceived value is in the convenience of home automation," said , Director, Research Quality & Product Development, Parks Associates. "Consumers are only now starting to conceive of the additional value derived when devices collaborate to deliver more intelligent services. Bundling of complementary devices will reinforce a much more expansive value proposition for the smart home, which will illustrate to consumers the value as interoperable products work together to achieve use cases for cost savings, safety, security, and convenience."

features six sessions on the smart home and strategies to monetize IoT connected platforms. The one-day Summit concludes with a Networking Reception, sponsored by Homematic IP. The speakers and participants include key companies working to create consumer engagement for connected devices and products.

include Homematic IP, Vivint Smart Home, Alarm.com, Arrayent, Audio Analytic, Carrier, Cirrent, EVRYTHNG, Galaxywind, Greenwave Systems, Hampton Products, Icontrol Networks, NXP, ROC-Connect, Support.com, Sutherland Global Services, TROVE, and Whisker Labs.

include Platinum Supporter Internet of Things Consortium and supporters Antenna Group, Appliance DESIGN Magazine, B2 Group, BayPay Forum, Best Web Design Agencies, bestseos.com, Cablefax, CIOReview, Conference Guru, CrowdReviews, Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) Council, FierceCable, FierceMobileIT, FierceOnlineVideo, FierceTelecom, FierceWireless, HomeGrid Forum, IPSO Alliance, MoCA, Open Connectivity Foundation, PharmaVOICE, SmartGridSpain, TelcoProfessionals, Thread Group, TopSEOs.com, and Visibility Magazine.

is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES in Las Vegas. The executive event features one day of panel discussions on the smart home, Internet of Things (IoT), and connected entertainment, with trends and implications for connected consumers and opportunities for companies to build new revenues and innovative business models. The 2017 CONNECTIONS Summit will take place January 5 during CES, which runs January 5-8 in Las Vegas. Follow the event on Twitter at (at)CONN_Summit.

