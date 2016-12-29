       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Bel Will Participate in Needham Growth Conference

New York City, January 11, 2017

(firmenpresse) - JERSEY CITY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 12/29/16 -- Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFA) (NASDAQ: BELFB) ("Bel" or "the Company") today announced that it will participate in the 19th annual Needham Growth Conference, to be held at The Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York on January 10-12, 2017. Colin Dunn, Bel's Vice President of Finance, will present on Wednesday, January 11 at 3:30 p.m. (EST) and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors for the entirety of the day.

To request a meeting with Bel management, please contact your representative at Needham & Co., or Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations for Bel.

Needham & Company's 19th Annual Growth Conference (NGC) gives institutional investors, private equity firms and venture capitalists access to over 350 growth companies from a broad range of industries including: communications & enterprise infrastructure; healthcare; industrial technology; Internet, entertainment & consumer; semiconductors & semiconductor equipment; and software & services. This 3-day conference features public and private company presentations, Q&A sessions, and 1-on-1 meetings for qualified investors. This conference is open to clients of Needham & Company, LLC only. For further information, please contact your Needham sales person

Bel () designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.



More PressReleases in Electronic Components




