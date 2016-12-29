Estate and Elder Law Attorney Assists Those in Easton, MA

For quality representation and counsel in matters of elder law, estate planning and more in or near Easton, MA, please secure the services of attorney Brigitte von Weiss. More information about her fields of expertise can be found at http://vonweisslaw.com/index.html.

(firmenpresse) - For unparalleled representation and counsel in matters of elder law, estate planning and trust administration and probate in the Easton, Massachusetts area, please consider the services of the Von Weiss Law Office. Brigitte von Weiss, Esq. has an impressive legal, taxation and nursing background. She graduated with honors from Loyola University of Chicago Law School. She earned a Master of Science in Taxation with high distinction from Bentley College. She is also a graduate of Boston College School of Nursing, and has four years of practical experience as a registered nurse. Her mastery of these three fields allows her to outshine other estate planning and elder law attorneys. She gives each client conscientious service and provides explanations of highly complicated legal options in laymanÂÂs terms. She is both accomplished and compassionate. Please visit http://vonweisslaw.com/index.html for more information and to read testimonials of her distinguished work.



For those who would like to have the serenity of mind that results from putting their affairs in order, Ms. Von Weiss is there to help. She assists her clients in protecting their assets in cases where they need the care of a nursing home. She also minimizes estate taxes, helps clients avoid the expense of the probate process and accommodates people who are trying to overcome urgent nursing home issues. Elders or their caregivers can benefit much from her expertise.



Ms. Von Weiss is an elder law specialist, and has extensive knowledge of MassHealth asset protection and MassHealth hearings and applications. Nursing homes receive approximately 65% of what they would get from private pay when they are compensated by MassHealth. Therefore, they have every incentive to discourage elders from applying.



All those who apply for MassHealth long-term care benefits should do so with professional help. Ms. Von Weiss has an intimate understanding of eligibility requirements and how to handle the MassHealth agency. For estate planning, she handles wills, living wills, various trusts, powers of attorneys and health care proxies. In terms of trust administration and probate, she provides guidance with the probate of wills or the management of intestate estates, conservatorships and/or guardianships and ancillary probate. She provides personalized and affordable planning services in a timely manner. Please call for a complimentary phone discussion with Ms. von Weiss to learn if her services can be of assistance.





More information:

http://vonweisslaw.com/index.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Von Weiss Law Office

http://vonweisslaw.com/index.html

PressRelease by

Von Weiss Law Office

Requests:

+15082383005

Date: 12/29/2016 - 16:00

Language: English

News-ID 515172

Character count: 2806

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Von Weiss Law Office

Ansprechpartner: Brigitte von Weiss

Stadt: North Easton

Telefon: +15082383005



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 29/12/2016



Number of hits: 32



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease