WiLAN and Funai Enter License Agreement

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/29/16 -- WiLAN (TSX: WIN) (NASDAQ: WILN) today announced that the Company and Funai Electric Co., Ltd. ("Funai") have entered into a multi-year license agreement.

"We are very pleased to have signed a license agreement with major Japanese television manufacturer Funai," said Jim Skippen, President & CEO, WiLAN. "Funai is a manufacturer of consumer products and ranks among the top five television suppliers to the United States, with brands such as Magnavox, Sanyo, and Emerson. This agreement was achieved without having to undertake litigation."

The consideration to be paid to WiLAN and all other terms of the license agreement are confidential.

About WiLAN

WiLAN is one of the most successful patent licensing companies in the world and helps companies unlock the value of intellectual property by managing and licensing their patent portfolios. The Company operates in a variety of markets including automotive, digital television, Internet, medical, semiconductor and wireless communication technologies. Founded in 1992, WiLAN is listed on the TSX and NASDAQ. For more information: .

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other United States and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on estimates and assumptions made by WiLAN in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and the expected effects of new business strategies, as well as other factors that WiLAN believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause WiLAN's actual performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, the risks described in WiLAN's February 8, 2016 annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2015 (the "AIF"). Copies of the AIF may be obtained at or . WiLAN recommends that readers review and consider all of these risk factors and notes that readers should not place undue reliance on any of WiLAN's forward-looking statements. WiLAN has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

All trademarks and brands mentioned in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts:



For media and investor inquiries:

Dave Mason

Investor Relations

LodeRock Advisors Inc.

613.688.1693





More information:

http://www.wilan.com



PressRelease by

WiLAN

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/29/2016 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 515175

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: WiLAN

Stadt: OTTAWA, CANADA





Number of hits: 13



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease