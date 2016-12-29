Cuba Ventures Announces Tim Fernback as CFO and Re-Election of Directors at the AGM

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 29, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuba Ventures

Corp. (TSX-V:CUV) (OTCBB:MPSFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the

Company has appointed Tim Fernback MBA, CPA, CMA as its Chief Financial Officer

("CFO"). In addition, each one of the Company's directors: Steve Marshall, James

Pettit, Donald Huston, Tim Fernback and Amanda Chow have been re-elected to the

board of directors of the Company at the Company's annual general meeting of

shareholders held in Vancouver on December 16(th), 2016. Steve Marshall has

consented to act as CEO, James Pettit to act as President and Tim Fernback has

consented to act as CFO.



Tim Fernback has over twenty years of experience financing both private and

public micro-capitalization companies in Canada. Mr. Fernback ran the technology

consulting practice for Discovery Capital Corporation, a prominent British

Columbia venture capital firm specializing in financing and consulting to

technology-based start-up ventures. Mr. Fernback went on to run the Investment

Banking and Corporate Finance Departments for one of the oldest and most

respected Western Canadian-based brokerage firms, Wolverton Securities Ltd.

Currently, Mr. Fernback provides strategic consulting services including

business planning and analysis, supply chain management, capital markets

support, corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions services as Regional

Director of The CFO Centre Limited, the world's largest provider of permanent,

part-time and interim CFO services to growing companies. Mr. Fernback has served

as both a Director and Officer of several public companies.



Mr. Fernback is a graduate of McMaster University where he studied molecular

biology and biochemistry, and a graduate of the University of British Columbia,



where he completed an MBA with a concentration in Finance. He is an active

member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and is an

active member of many industry and trade organizations in Canada.



Cuba Ventures also announces that pursuant to its stock option plan, the Company

has granted incentive stock options to its various directors, officers,

employees and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,039,500 common

shares in the capital stock of the Company, exercisable for a period of 5 years,

at a price of $0.05 per share.



About Cuba Ventures Corp.:



Cuba Ventures Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company capitalizing on the

growth and unique opportunities in the USD $3.5 billion per year Cuban travel

and tourism industry. Travelucion, a wholly owned subsidiary, is a digital media

and marketing company which owns a vast portfolio of Cuba related websites and

online portals providing travel information, featuring individual web assets for

Cuba's popular cities and towns, online booking solutions and online

reservations through proprietary software, catering to international visitors to

Cuba. Travelucion's online travel division is a duly licensed retail travel

supplier handling millions of dollars in sales annually.



Travelucion's 432 Cuba focused multilingual websites generate over 30 million

page-views per year, directing traffic to the company's online booking and e-

commerce sites. These online websites cover all facets of Cuba including over

80 travel destinations, hotels & resorts, bed & breakfast, tours, car rentals,

restaurants, as well as Cuban culture, history, music, celebrities, sports,

medical treatments and more.



Travelucion's revenues have been rapidly growing in the wake of the notable

shift in American policy towards Cuba. With diplomatic relations now normalized

and restrictions on qualified American travel to Cuba relaxed, opening of the

multi-billion dollar travel market to the Caribbean nation is becoming a

reality. Travelucion's continued media dominance over the past two decades has

provided Cuba Ventures with a competitive advantage in the burgeoning Cuba

travel and online media space. With the relaxing of rules for American travelers

to Cuba and the potential of further easing, growth and investment opportunities

are on the rise in Cuba.



For further information on Cuba Ventures Corp. (TSX-V: CUV) or Travelucion visit

the Company's website at www.cubaventures.com or www.travelucion.com. Cuba

Ventures Corp. has approx. 62.6 million shares issued and outstanding.



CUBA VENTURES CORP.



STEVE MARSHALL

______________________________

Steve Marshall

CEO



For further information contact myself or:

Nick Findler

Cuba Ventures Corp.

Telephone: 604-639-3850

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info(at)cubaventures.com



NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS

RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.



This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-

looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of

historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the

Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes

the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on

reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future

performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those

in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to

update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or

opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual

results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include

market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of

capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further

information.









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Cuba Ventures Corp. via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://https://www.cubaventures.com/



PressRelease by

Cuba Ventures Corp.

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/29/2016 - 14:30

Language: English

News-ID 515180

Character count: 7153

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cuba Ventures Corp.

Stadt: Vancouver, BC





Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease