(firmenpresse) - ePlay's PokerVision Network Announces Launch of On-Air Talent Competition



TORONTO, ON--(December 29, 2016) - ePlay Digital Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: EPY) (CSE: EPY.CN) (CNSX: EPY) (FRANKFURT: 2NY2) through its wholly owned subsidiary PokerVision Media Inc. (PVN) announces today the launch of an international talent search for the launch of its poker, eSports and gaming television network. On January 10th, the Company will go live with an interactive platform to discover poker television's next live event coverage team and hostess. The Company has set its sights on the launch of its multi-platform broadcast network through cable and satellite providers in Canada, supported by its interactive digital applications for the first half of 2017 and is starting the process of recruiting a world class broadcasting team.



As the iconic teams of Mike Sexton and Vince Van Patten with World Poker Tour, James Hartigan and Joe Stapelton with Poker Stars and Norman Chad and Lon McEachern with World Series of Poker have defined our experience watching poker event coverage, PVN will be looking to set a new standard of interactive television.



"We are looking for the next generation of TV personalities to engage and entertain as we work to professionalize and revolutionize the mainstream broadcasting of poker from around the world," stated PVN's Head of Broadcasting Jim Nelles. "Our plans using engaged viewership to take the audience's experience beyond what is expected from traditional broadcasters will be what sets PVN apart."



On January 10th, the Company will launch details on its website on how to apply to become part of the broadcasting and live event coverage team. The network is looking for individuals with broadcasting experience plus a unique insight into the world of poker, eSports, and gaming. Event coverage will include Canadian and international events and plans to broadcast both on cable television and digitally outside of Canada are already in the works.



Executive Vice President of Programming, Malcolm Dunlop commented, "We will be looking to televise and engage in innovative ways and use cable and satellite broadcasting as the foundation to build digital methods to not only watch poker on TV, but to be a part of it."



