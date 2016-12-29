RealBiz Awarded $78 Million Contract To Deliver Beef to the Middle East

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/29/16 -- RealBiz Media Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RBIZ), announced today that it has been awarded a contract to supply beef to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which includes the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Valued at over $78,000,000, the contract is the first for RealBiz's newly launched international food distribution business. During the next several months, the company plans to communicate ongoing details about this new business segment and its high growth potential in a multi-billion-dollar industry segment.

Mr. Anshu Bhatnagar, who is scheduled to become RealBiz's Chief Executive on January 2, 2017 made the announcement after completing negotiations in Dubai, UAE. The contract is anticipated to be fulfilled throughout 2017.

"We are planning on first shipments to commence on January 5th, 2017 with a container ready to go," said Mr. Bhatnagar. "I see tremendous opportunity on the horizon for our global food operations, particularly within the GCC countries. Our relationships are strong in the region and I anticipate a very favorable business climate for our products," added Mr. Bhatnagar.

The company will focus on international distribution of fruits, nuts, honey and meats. Mr. Bhatnagar's wealth of experience in distributing and manufacturing in the Middle East and GCC countries uniquely positions RealBiz for success.

RealBiz Media Group, Inc. is a real estate digital media and technology company whose proprietary video processing technology makes it one of the leaders in providing home video tours to the real estate industry. Its client base reaches more than 350,000 real estate agents and brokers. The company provides a series of products, including a consumer portal at , an agent-only platform known as Nestbuilder Agent, an agent social media and marketing solution known as ReachFactor, a growing microvideo app network, virtual tours and mobile apps. The company enjoys access to many of the nation's largest real estate companies with numerous approved vendors and national contracts.

RealBiz Media Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RBIZ) trades on the OTCQB venture stage marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies on the OTCQB must remain current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the company on .

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, initiatives, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. Our forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "opportunities," "looking forward," "expansion," "vision," "positions," "see," "believe," "future," "foreseeable," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks include those filed under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. All such forward-looking statements whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

