Caribe Funeral Home Services Marine Park, NY

(firmenpresse) - When a family has lost a loved one, getting the proper support is essential. The Caribe Funeral Home has been assisting families in the Marine Park, New York area during this difficult time for two generations. The funeral directors there are proud to work with people of all religions and backgrounds. Their funeral chapel is peaceful and seats 350 guests, and their service is professional at all times. They offer both funeral and cremation services, and specialize in mortuary shipping, as well. For more information, please visit http://www.caribefuneral.com.



The funeral directors of the Caribe Funeral Home arrange for the remains of loved ones to be transported from the place of death to their funeral home. There, they prepare the deceased in accordance with rigid standards, including cleaning and sanitizing, embalming, dressing, casketing, cosmetology, hairstyling and restorative services if necessary. Their commitment to quality and compassionate service permeates through everything that they do. They are available to help families at any time, so please always feel free to contact them with any questions or concerns.



In terms of funeral services, the funeral directors of the Caribe Funeral Home are equipped to provide all that a family may need. They offer a wide selection of custom caskets in a large array of colors and materials. One may further personalize his or her choice of coffin with embroidery, engraving and a casket panel featuring photographs, memorial still picture DVDs, fans, book markers, stationary and personalized programs. They also have affordable plaques and headstones for families to choose from.



For burials, the funeral directors of the Caribe Funeral Home offer immediate burials for those who are more conscious of expense. They can also provide graveside services, horse and carriage service or a traditional service followed by the burial. Whatever choices are made, the funeral directors of the Caribe Funeral Home will care for the loved one in the most dignified manner possible.





For those who elect to have a cremation, the Caribe Funeral Home has an extensive collection of cremation caskets, cremation containers, rental caskets and urns. One may have a wake and funeral precede the cremation. During a memorial service, which occurs after the cremation process, a family may have a table set up to display photographs and favored objects of the deceased that reflect his or her personality and interests. This table may also hold the urn with a recent picture of the departed loved one along with flowers. One can work with friends and family to compose memory books or videos. A reflection book may be made available to visitors to contain their favorite memories of the deceased. The funeral directors of the Caribe Funeral Home make all the arrangements with the crematorium to assess fees and other vital information. They obtain the cremation permit and the death certificate. They provide the family with a certified copy of the death certificate so that it may handle the decedentÂÂs affairs of estate.



The funeral directors of the Caribe Funeral Home have pastors available and offer enhanced chapel services. Should a family have another clergyperson in mind to officiate the funeral ceremony, the funeral directors work with that person to fulfill the familyÂÂs wishes. They also speak with musicians to perform at the service if the family requests that they do so. They have merchandise such as a register book, cards of thanks and prayer cards to memorialize the loved one. A florist is situated next door to the Caribe Funeral Home, and a free casket spray is provided with all its funeral packages. If a family receives all of the funeral services from the Caribe Funeral Home, the funeral directors arrange for a discount on the remainder of the familyÂÂs funeral flowers.



If one must ship the remains of a loved one within the United States or abroad, the funeral directors of the Caribe Funeral Home have premium contacts across the globe to ensure that the process takes place in the most cost-efficient, timely and respectful manner. They arrange for airline cargo transportation, translation of documents, the clearing of customs and the completion of consulate paperwork.



Additionally, the funeral directors of the Caribe Funeral Home assist families with insurance claims, Social Security benefits and VeteranÂÂs benefits. For all the above services and much more, please contact the Caribe Funeral Home for aid after the loss of a loved one.





