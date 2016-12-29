Disposition of Shares in Azarga Uranium by Curtis Bartley Church

(firmenpresse) - GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/29/16 -- Curtis Bartley CHURCH announces he has disposed of 468,487 shares in Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga Uranium" or the "Issuer") on 9 December 2016.

As a result of the aforementioned disposal of common shares, Mr. Church's holding of common shares decreased from 7,857,902 to 7,389,415. His shareholding represented 10.5% of the Issuer's outstanding common shares prior to the aforementioned disposal and 9.9% immediately afterwards.

This announcement is being made due to the requirement under applicable securities rules to file an early warning report and accompanying news release. The early warning report will be filed on SEDAR and available for review at under Azarga Uranium's profile. A copy of the early warning report has been provided to the Issuer and may be obtained from them.

Contacts:

Curtis Bartley Church

169 Jalan Beverly Heights 5

Ampang Selangor

Malaysia 68000

Curtis Bartley Church

