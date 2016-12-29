Islamic Funerals, Burials and Overseas Shipment Offered by Islamic International

For traditional Islamic burials, funerals and international mortuary shipping, please use the services of Islamic International Funeral Services. More information can be found at http://www.islamicinternationalfuneralservice.com.

(firmenpresse) - Serving the Islamic communities of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and all other states of America, Islamic International Funeral Services provides religious Muslim funeral and burial services. The funeral directors of Islamic International Funeral Services feature the religious washing and shrouding of the deceased and the saying of the funeral prayer. They also offer and specialize in accelerated international mortuary shipping services, and are recommended to families by consulates and embassies throughout the world. Further details can be found at http://www.islamicinternationalfuneralservice.com.



Funerals at Islamic International Funeral Services are done in accordance with the religious beliefs of the deceased and his or her family. Awad Elsayed Elmatbagi, the religious director, oversees religious services. For immediate need arrangements, the funeral directors of Islamic International Funeral Services work with respect for the Islamic belief that the deceased should be buried as quickly as possible. In line with this, the staff of Islamic International Funeral Services work quickly and efficiently while never compromising quality of care. They arrange for the transport of the loved one from the place of the death to their funeral home or to the local mosque frequented by the family. They ensure that females are moved by females only. The religious washing of female remains is also only accomplished by women. They provide the family with a plain wooden casket or the casket of the familyÂÂs choosing. They transport the departed to the mosque of the familyÂÂs choice, and from the mosque to any cemetery.



For international shipping, the trained and licensed personnel of Islamic International Funeral Services use a bio-seal bag instead of embalming to preserve the remains of the deceased. They remove the loved one from the site of passing and transport him or her to the facility. There, the deceased is washed and shrouded, with females handled by females only. They provide a wooden casket with metal inside, as is mandated by all consulates, embassies and airlines. They move the casketed remains from the funeral home to the mosque that the family selects. They then transport the casketed remains from the mosque to the airport. They make all airline arrangements and fill out the required paperwork. They guarantee consulate and embassy approval, and handle the documentation for shipment. Because Muslims believe that the deceased should be buried as soon as possible, arrangements for overseas funeral shipping are usually made within 24 hours.





More information:

http://www.islamicinternationalfuneralservice.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Islamic International Funeral Services

http://www.islamicinternationalfuneralservice.com

PressRelease by

Islamic International Funeral Services

Requests:

+18557936820

Date: 12/29/2016 - 22:03

Language: English

News-ID 515203

Character count: 2847

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Islamic International Funeral Services

Ansprechpartner: Awad Elsayed Elmatbagi

Stadt: Brooklyn

Telefon: +18557936820



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 29/12/2016



Number of hits: 40



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease