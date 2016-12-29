       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
DBM Global to Pay Cash Dividend

(firmenpresse) - PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 12/29/16 -- DBM Global Inc. (OTC: DBMG), a family of companies providing fully integrated steel construction services, and an operating subsidiary of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE MKT: HCHC), today announced that it will pay a dividend of $2.59 per share on January 23, 2017 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 9, 2017.

DBM Global Inc. is focused on delivering world class, sustainable value to its clients through a highly collaborative portfolio of companies which provide better designs, more efficient construction and superior asset management solutions. The Company offers integrated steel construction services from a single source and professional services which include design-assist, design-build, engineering, BIM participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and state-of-the-art steel management systems. Major market segments include commercial, healthcare, convention centers, stadiums, gaming and hospitality, mixed use and retail, industrial, public works, bridges, transportation, and international projects. The Company, which is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, has operations in United States, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and the United Kingdom.

For additional information on DBM Global's majority shareholder, HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE MKT: HCHC), please visit or contact:

Andrew G. Backman
Managing Director
Investor Relations & Public Relations

212-339-5836

Contact:
DBM Global Inc.
Michael R. Hill
VP and CFO
(602) 252-7787
Email:



