Aphria comments on today's Globe and Mail story on pesticide use and reaffirms its commitment to quality and safety

(firmenpresse) - LEAMINGTON, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/29/16 -- Aphria Inc. ("Aphria" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: APH)(OTCQB: APHQF) has always prided itself on being an industry leader when it comes to the adherence of Good Production Practices in the cultivation of medical cannabis under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR).

Despite most Licensed Producers taking great care to provide safe and effective products, there are still reports surfacing regarding the presence of harmful pesticides in regulated medical cannabis. "We support the use of independent evaluations and testing of medical cannabis as a necessary measure to protect the safety of Canadians," said Vic Neufeld, Chief Executive Officer of Aphria Inc.

Patients rely on a safe and high quality product to meet their medical needs and it is critically important that all products sold through the ACMPR adhere to the strict guidelines established by Health Canada to ensure that their needs are met.

"Aphria has always held itself to the highest standards when it comes to the production and cultivation of medical cannabis. This commitment stems from over 40 years of experience balancing the science, experience and economics of growing high quality and consistent products for commercial scale sales," said Cole Cacciavillani, Co-Founder.

Aphria relies on a strict Quality Management Program that continuously tests for pesticides and monitors all suppliers to ensure that any products used exceed the minimum standards set to comply with Health Canada's regulations.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc., one of Canada's lowest cost producers, produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis. Located in Leamington, Ontario, the greenhouse capital of Canada. Aphria is truly powered by sunlight, allowing for the most natural growing conditions available. We are committed to providing pharma-grade medical cannabis, superior patient care while balancing patient economics and returns to shareholders. We are the first public licenced producer to report positive cash flow from operations and the first to report positive earnings in consecutive quarters.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations, estimated margins, expectations for future growing capacity, the expected cash flow generation capability of Copperstate Farms, LLC or Copperstate Farms Investors, LLC, the completion of the capital project, any commentary related to the legalization of marijuana and the timing related thereto, expectations of Health Canada approvals and expectations with respect to future production costs. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the medical marijuana industry in Canada generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Aphria to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

