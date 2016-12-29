Canadian Metals Completes Flow Through Offering

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/29/16 -- Canadian Metals Inc. (the "Corporation") (CSE: CME)(CSE: CME.CN) is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated December 23, 2016, that it has completed, subject to regulatory and CSE final approval, the private placement (the "Offering") of flow-through shares of the Corporation at a price of C$0.15 per share for gross proceeds of $249,000.

The Corporation intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for exploration works.

A finder received a cash commission of $18,920 representing 8% of the gross proceeds of the Offering.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four month hold period expiring April 30, 2017.

About Canadian Metals

Canadian Metals Inc. is focused exclusively on the development of its Langis Project, a high-purity silica deposit located in the province of Quebec. The Company is rapidly positioning itself to eventually become a North American silicon metal producer.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Hubert Vallée

President and CEO





Stéphane Leblanc

Chief Investment Officer





More information:

http://www.canadianmetalsinc.com/



Canadian Metals Inc.

