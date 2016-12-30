Ron Finley: Growing Vegetables In The Inner City

Ron Finley and his movement to grow vegetable gardens in urban areas

The article explores Ron Finley's roots, and his philosophy and reasoning behind his zeal for gardening. Anyone interested in learning innovative ways to improve their health and the health of their communities will be fascinated by this entertaining and informative article.



Urban gardening is part of a movement to help improve the lives of people living in cities. The best example of this is perhaps found in the following extract:



'Ron Finley thinks that it is important to instill values about food, especially in our children. He believes that if children grown up surrounded by amazing food, they will be much more open and acceptable to good health and making the right choices.



If kids grow up in a home full of fighting, they will become argumentative and think fighting is a normal part of life. If they are surrounded by processed food with little nutritional value that becomes what is normal and is what they will teach their own children'



In discussing the article's creation, Jenny Bite, Spokesperson at idealbite.com said:



"I was excited to have the opportunity to learn more about the dynamic figure of Ron Finley. He is an interesting person and his passion about urban gardening is contagious."



Idealbite.com now welcomes comments and questions from readers, in relation to the article, as they are intent on creating a community of health conscious individuals who support and encourage one another. The reason is simply because it creates a symbiosis of energy that helps everyone live happier, healthier lives.



Anyone who has a specific question about a past, present, or future article can contact idealbite.com via their website at http://idealbite.com/





