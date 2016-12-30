Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Recommends That Shareholders of AQM Copper Inc. Vote for the Arrangement

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/29/16 -- AQM Copper Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AQM)(BVL: AQM) ("AQM") is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS"), a leading independent proxy advisory firm that provides voting recommendations to institutional investors, has recommended that holders ("Shareholders") of common shares ("Shares") of AQM approve the proposed transaction with Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A)(TSX: TECK.B)(NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") whereby Teck will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Shares that are not already owned by Teck or its affiliates by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement") as described in the News Release of AQM dated November 21, 2016.

Recommendation to Shareholders

ISS has recommended that Shareholders vote FOR the special resolution to approve the proposed Arrangement. ISS cites the primary reasons for the recommendation as "the significant cash premium, the favourable market reaction, and the reasonable strategic rationale. Moreover, the proposed transaction would eliminate the need to pursue dilutive financings in the current challenging commodity price environment."

Additional information concerning the Arrangement can be found in the management information circular of AQM dated December 9, 2016 (the "Circular"). Shareholders, as well as holders of options ("Options") and deferred share units ("DSUs") of AQM (collectively, "Securityholders"), are urged to carefully review the Circular and accompanying materials as they contain important information regarding the Arrangement and its consequences to Securityholders. A copy of the Circular is available on AQM's website at and on its SEDAR profile at .

Special Meeting of Securityholders

The special meeting of Securityholders of AQM (the "Meeting") is scheduled to be held at 9:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on Monday, January 9, 2017 at the offices of Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, Guinness Tower, Suite 1700, 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. VOTE TODAY.

How to Vote

A proxy form or voting instruction form will accompany the Meeting materials you receive by mail. Instructions on how to vote, which vary depending on whether you are a holder of Shares, Options or DSUs are provided in the Circular.

Securityholders are encouraged to vote before 9:00 am (Vancouver time) on January 5, 2017, using the internet, telephone or facsimile.

Registered Shareholders

Registered Shareholders may vote in person at the Meeting, by mail or by:

Beneficial Shareholders

Beneficial Shareholders who hold AQM Shares through a bank, broker or other intermediary will have different voting instructions and should carefully follow the voting instructions provided to them on the voting instruction form included in the meeting materials they receive.

For more information, please contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 (toll-free), 416-304-0211 (collect calls outside of North America) or .

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Contacts:



Spyros Karellas

Pinnacle Capital Markets Ltd.

416-433-5696





More information:

http://www.aqmcopper.com/s/Home.asp



PressRelease by

AQM Copper Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/30/2016 - 01:29

Language: English

News-ID 515219

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: AQM Copper Inc.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 18



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease