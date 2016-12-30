Gold and Silver Dealer Bullion Trading LLC Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary

Bullion Trading LLC is celebrating its 50 year anniversary and reveals some of its big wins and challenges it faced getting this far. More information on the business can be found at http://www.bulliontradingllc.com

(firmenpresse) - Bullion Trading LLC is celebrating their 50th Anniversary, which commemorates 50 years that have been nothing short of exciting! It certainly does not seem like that many years have past since their opening. This is a huge milestone for the New York City-based gold dealer, which has provided brokerage services for gold and silver coins/bars to gold and silver buyers, sellers and investors in the New York City area since 1967. Bullion Trading has been and still is considered by many to be the go to company to [sell gold in new york](http://www.bulliontradingllc.com).



Bullion Trading LLC got it's start in 1967 when founder Leslie Kahan created a new way for customers in this industry to adapt to change.



Fortunately Bullion Trading LLC was not faced with tons of challenges to get started. All customers liked these new ideas as they were innovative to the gold industry at that time. However today's challenge is greater as the Internet has made it easy for a few unscrupulous people with websites to look & feel equal.



While every business of course faces some challenges Bullion Trading LLC was at the right place at the right time to capitalize and enjoy real successes in the gold and silver industry. Onc early victory came when [Jimmy Carter](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jimmy_Carter), Presdient of the U.S. in the late 1970's allowed gold to go as high as $750 & Silver to $50.00 per ounce.



Isaac Kahan, President at Bullion Trading LLC was also quoted when discussing another big win. ÂÂOne of the high points of Bullion Trading LLC's history so far was back In 2002 as gold climbed to over $1000.00 dollars per ounce. At that time is when the cash for gold business really took off."



Bullion Trading LLC's Founder, Leslie Kahan says, ÂÂWe're delighted to be celebrating our 50th Anniversary. It seems the secret to getting this far in business today is honestly, integrity and professionalism which gives us the repeat business that can't be duplicatedÂÂ.





Bullion Trading LLC currently consists of 4 employees and has big plans for the upcoming year. One of their core objectives is To be the number one gold and silver dealer in all of New York and the Northeast United States.



Bullion Trading LLC would also like to thank friends, customers and all its partners for their well wishes on this special occasion.



More information on the business can be found at http://www.bulliontradingllc.com





