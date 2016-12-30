New Year's Celebration Family Snapdragon Games Katie Coates Book Launched

Katie Coates has launched a new book called Snapdragon Wishes, which is a celebration of an ancient tradition from the British Isles. It is ideal for bringing more excitement to the holidays and offers enjoyment for all the family.

(firmenpresse) - A full color gift book called Snapdragon Wishes has been launched about the snapdragon, an ancient tradition from the British Isles. In this tradition, family and friends gather around a snapdragon bowl filled with fire, out of which they grab raisins, which they then eat for good luck. The snapdragon is a fun, lively and memorable event to bring in the new year.



More information is available at: http://snapdragonwishes.com.



The book is written by Katie Coates, who lives in Southern California with her family, but grew up all over the Unites States as part of a military family and lived in 22 homes by the time she was 18 years old. She is a mom, a walker, dancer, avid reader, and loves to travel.



Snapdragon Wishes is the first book in the new Snapdragon Wishes series, meant for adults to give as a gift in tribute to the ancient tradition, but it is also appropriate for children to enjoy as well. Because of this, it makes for a festive, fun, and entertaining New Year's present.



The book includes a recipe for a Snapdragon Party, as well as a Snapdragon Journal and Snapdragon Guest Registry. In addition to this, it offers recipes to serve at someone's own snapdragon party.



The second book in the series is a chapter book suitable for 4th and 5th grade reading levels, and is described as perfect for reading aloud to younger children. The Snapdragon Party features Marcie, a military child, as the main protagonist.



Both books are available on Amazon, where interested parties can find out more about the story and how they and their family and friends can enjoy them over the festive season.



The Amazon page listing explains that Snapdragon Wishes is a great way to bring more meaning to the holidays and make more memories with friends and family. A full color book in jewel tones, it illuminates the touching words with illustrations that catch the eye, making it a fun book for all the family.



Snapdragon Wishes can be purchased on Amazon in both print and Kindle formats at http://bit.ly/buywishes





