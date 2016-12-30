Laser Smooth Solutions Celebrates Their 5 Year Anniversary

Laser Smooth Solutions, a full-service Fairfax County-based laser hair removal, tattoo removal, and laser aesthetics clinic with services like spider vein removal and anti-aging treatments, this week officially celebrated their five-year anniversary of being in business as a successful part of the Fairfax community.
Started from a passion for providing affordable, reliable, and high-quality laser hair and tattoo removal services that prioritize the clientÂÂs needs and comfort throughout the entire process, Laser Smooth Solutions has been producing happy and loyal customers for the past five years now.
ÂÂWe've had an incredible first five years in business, and we wouldnÂÂt trade it for anything,ÂÂ said April Makris, the Founder and Owner of Laser Smooth Solutions. ÂÂWe provide services that are so vital to the longevity and happiness of a personÂÂs life. Nothing beats watching a happy client leave the clinic after achieving their aesthetic goal with us.ÂÂ
Laser Smooth Solutions uses FDA-approved lasers like the Quanta Q-Plus C, Candela Gentle Mini-Yag, and Harmony XL Laser machines for their services, which includes: laser hair removal, tattoo removal, photo facials, pixel skin resurfacing, and spider vein removal. Additionally, they also provide enhanced skin esthetics with facials, peels, and microdermabrasion.
Laser Smooth SolutionsÂÂ laser aesthetic and skin care specialists are certified and trained in providing their services and hold Virginia State Board licenses.
ÂÂOur clinic uses only the best technology and experienced technicians,ÂÂ said April. ÂÂWe know our clientÂÂs skin and self-image is at stake here, which is why we take our services incredibly serious. We are proud to have hit the five-year milestone, and look forward to helping many more residents here in our community at Laser Smooth Solutions.ÂÂ
For individuals interested in learning more about their services, Laser Smooth Solutions provides a wealth of information on their website about all of their services.
