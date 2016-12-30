Laser Smooth Solutions Celebrates Their 5 Year Anniversary

Laser Smooth Solutions, a full-service Fairfax County-based laser hair removal, tattoo removal, and laser aesthetics clinic with services like spider vein removal and anti-aging treatments, this week officially celebrated their five-year anniversary of being in business as a successful part of the Fairfax community.

Started from a passion for providing affordable, reliable, and high-quality laser hair and tattoo removal services that prioritize the clientÂÂs needs and comfort throughout the entire process, Laser Smooth Solutions has been producing happy and loyal customers for the past five years now.



ÂÂWe've had an incredible first five years in business, and we wouldnÂÂt trade it for anything,ÂÂ said April Makris, the Founder and Owner of Laser Smooth Solutions. ÂÂWe provide services that are so vital to the longevity and happiness of a personÂÂs life. Nothing beats watching a happy client leave the clinic after achieving their aesthetic goal with us.ÂÂ



Laser Smooth Solutions uses FDA-approved lasers like the Quanta Q-Plus C, Candela Gentle Mini-Yag, and Harmony XL Laser machines for their services, which includes: laser hair removal, tattoo removal, photo facials, pixel skin resurfacing, and spider vein removal. Additionally, they also provide enhanced skin esthetics with facials, peels, and microdermabrasion.



Laser Smooth SolutionsÂÂ laser aesthetic and skin care specialists are certified and trained in providing their services and hold Virginia State Board licenses.



ÂÂOur clinic uses only the best technology and experienced technicians,ÂÂ said April. ÂÂWe know our clientÂÂs skin and self-image is at stake here, which is why we take our services incredibly serious. We are proud to have hit the five-year milestone, and look forward to helping many more residents here in our community at Laser Smooth Solutions.ÂÂ



For individuals interested in learning more about their services, Laser Smooth Solutions provides a wealth of information on their website about all of their services.





For more information, visit: http://www.lasersmoothsolutions.com/





