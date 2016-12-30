Los Angeles Shooting Range Delivers Fun Thrills for Both Tourists and Locals

LAX Firing Range is an indoor Los Angeles shooting range with 14 fully-automated shooting lanes. They also have an on-site pro shop filled with firearms accessories and tactical gear.
(firmenpresse) - LAX Firing Range is a Los Angeles shooting range that delivers fun and thrills for both tourists and Locals. Shooting a gun can seem intimidating at first, but at this range they help shooters of all experience levels feel safe and comfortable firing a gun. They offer a brief training course for first-time shooters, free of charge. The course will teach the new shooter how to handle a gun safely, as well as proper range conduct. This Los Angeles shooting range has proudly been in business for 22 years and counting.
If youre looking for a trusted Los Angeles shooting range, LAX Firing Range is the no-brainer. They have built a strong reputation in their community as a safe and fun place for shooters to come to. The range offers a great way to blow off some steam in a safe and controlled manner. They have become a hot spot for both locals and tourists who are looking to legally shoot a gun while on vacation.
The Los Angeles shooting range even offers training and firearms classes for shooters at every experience level. So whether youre a first-timer or experienced vet, there is sure to be a class that will help you reach your goals. Visit the Los Angeles shooting range for fun and thrills and you wont be disappointed.
About LAX Firing Range
LAX Firing Range is a top-rated Los Angeles shooting range. They are an indoor facility with 14 fully-automated lanes, ranging up to 25-yards each. Although they dont sell guns, their pro shop is always fully-stocked with ammunition, firearms accessories and tactical gear. They pride themselves for being the one-stop shop for all things accessories and ammo. For pricing information, visit their website: http://www.laxrange.com/ or call (310) 568-1515. The range is located at 927 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood CA, 90301.
