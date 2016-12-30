Los Angeles Shooting Range Delivers Fun Thrills for Both Tourists and Locals

LAX Firing Range is an indoor Los Angeles shooting range with 14 fully-automated shooting lanes. They also have an on-site pro shop filled with firearms accessories and tactical gear.

(firmenpresse) - LAX Firing Range is a Los Angeles shooting range that delivers fun and thrills for both tourists and Locals. Shooting a gun can seem intimidating at first, but at this range they help shooters of all experience levels feel safe and comfortable firing a gun. They offer a brief training course for first-time shooters, free of charge. The course will teach the new shooter how to handle a gun safely, as well as proper range conduct. This Los Angeles shooting range has proudly been in business for 22 years and counting.



If youre looking for a trusted Los Angeles shooting range, LAX Firing Range is the no-brainer. They have built a strong reputation in their community as a safe and fun place for shooters to come to. The range offers a great way to blow off some steam in a safe and controlled manner. They have become a hot spot for both locals and tourists who are looking to legally shoot a gun while on vacation.



The Los Angeles shooting range even offers training and firearms classes for shooters at every experience level. So whether youre a first-timer or experienced vet, there is sure to be a class that will help you reach your goals. Visit the Los Angeles shooting range for fun and thrills and you wont be disappointed.



About LAX Firing Range



LAX Firing Range is a top-rated Los Angeles shooting range. They are an indoor facility with 14 fully-automated lanes, ranging up to 25-yards each. Although they dont sell guns, their pro shop is always fully-stocked with ammunition, firearms accessories and tactical gear. They pride themselves for being the one-stop shop for all things accessories and ammo. For pricing information, visit their website: http://www.laxrange.com/ or call (310) 568-1515. The range is located at 927 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood CA, 90301.



Media Contact:

Dave Sanders

Company Name: LAX Range

Phone Number: (310) 568-1515

Address: Inglewood, CA

Email: service(at)laxrange.com





More information:

http://www.laxrange.com/



PressRelease by

LAX Range

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/30/2016 - 06:54

Language: English

News-ID 515227

Character count: 2215

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: LAX Range



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease