Tours to Observe Solar Eclipse Across USA August 21st 2017

Tropical Sails Corp has availability on Idaho and Wyoming Solar Eclipse Tours

(firmenpresse) - Surprise, Arizona - The first total solar eclipse since 1979 is to cross the USA on August 21, 2017. Tropical Sails Corp has organized three tours to observe the eclipse Idaho and Wyoming.



The total solar eclipse will cross into the USA in the morning in Oregon, sweeping southeast to South Carolina in the early afternoon. The path will cross Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Missouri, southern Illinois, Tennessee and South Carolina. Weather statistics indicate that the west has the highest probabilities of clear skies.



A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and earth. For two plus minutes, the moon will be black with the suns corona, or rays of light bending around the moon creating a mystical experience for the observer. The sun will set in all directions. Day turns to night for a couple of minutes.



"Weather and high probability of clear skies are important when trying to observe a total solar eclipse," according to Daniel Oppliger, President of Tropical Sails Corp. I have been doing eclipse tours since 1991, and shake my head when I see tours to predicted cloudy areas. The whole of Shanghai missed it in 2009, while we had a group inland on top of a mountain reservoir, above the clouds.



Rexburg, Idaho is hosting one of our groups. Interested parties may join a 3 or 4 night Idaho solar eclipse tour from Salt Lake City. The tour will prepare for the big day touring Idaho and staying in Idaho Falls. On eclipse morning, they will proceed to Rexburg, which is anticipating many observers. The Idaho Eclipse tour runs August 20-23 and is priced from $1,090 pp. A Friday night stay in Salt Lake City is optional.



For those wanting a more western experience, we have a solar eclipse tour Denver to Mt. Rushmore , the eclipse in Wyoming, Yellowstone and Tetons National Parks ending in Salt Lake City. The 8-day 7-night adventure includes a chuck wagon dinner and a float trip on the Snake River. The Total Solar Eclipse Tour with Mt. Rushmore & Yellowstone is priced from $2,359 and runs August 18-25, 2017.





For those desiring an inside the park experience we have a 12-day 11-night solar eclipse tour going from Phoenix, visiting Sedona, the Grand Canyon, the Parks of Utah, the Grand Tetons, Yellowstone and off to Mt. Rushmore. The solar eclipse will be seen from the Jackson, WY area and is priced from $3799.



Tropical Sails Corp has been offering solar eclipse tours since 1991 when we led 35 motorhomes down the Baja Peninsula. Since then we have taken groups to Africa (01, 02) Australia (02, 11), Caribbean (98, 04, 06), China (08, 09), El Paso (94), Faroe Islands (15), Indonesia (16), Tahiti (12), and Turkey (99, 06).



For more information, contact Tropical Sails Corp. 623-444-8195 or email us info(at)tropicalsails.com



Photo - http://tropicalsails.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/04/Solar-Eclipse-2017-map-700x347.jpg

Photo - http://tropicalsails.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/Solar-Eclipse-Tour-2019-700x467.jpg



CONTACT:

Daniel Oppliger

Tropical Sails Corp.

Phone: 623-444-8195 or 800-595-1003

Email: info(at)tropicalsails.com

Website: www.tropicalsails.com





More information:

http://tropicalsails.com/



