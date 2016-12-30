Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund Compelling MMA Drama, The Thai Fighter

Drew Phillips, filmmaker and entrepreneur, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for The Thai Fighter, a short film on the life of a struggling inner city Mixed Martial Arts fighter.

The Thai Fighter is set to be a short film focusing on the tumultuous life of a Mix Martial Arts fighter set in urban Philadelphia. Grieving over the death of his best friend, he struggles to overcome a personal history of violence, and an inability to lose, while trying to achieve greatness in the ring.



Drew Phillips, the films writer and director, is a talented filmmaker. Born in Chicago and raised in the suburban Philadelphia, Phillips received his film training in Los Angeles and is particularly well suited to take on The Thai Fighter. As a child Phillips always had a knack for the creative world. He started with singing, moved on to poetry, advanced to guitar playing, continued on to act, then went to film school for screenwriting and directing. In addition, Muay Thai is close to his heart, as he regularly envelopes himself in practicing the martial art.



This will be my eighth time directing original narrative material. I have had formal training in screenwriting at the University of Southern California and more training in directing at Temple University here in Philadelphia. Said Phillips. I have great command of a set, and great working relationships with my crew. People like to work with me. I'm organized, passionate, and highly creative.



In recent years, Muay Thai has grown in popularity in the United States and now feature the finest international athletes that have captivated audiences throughout the nation and have received media attention because of their growth and success. The Thai Fighter seeks to capitalize on this rise in popularity by capturing the essence of a fictional up and coming MMA warrior. The film will delve behind the battles and into the motivations of the films protagonist.





After completing shooting on film, Phillips intends to submit The Thai Fighter to a number of carefully selected film festivals where Phillips feels the film will have the greatest chance of garnering awards and media exposure. I am happy to send script samples and my directing reel to investors interested in my qualifications, says Phillips. Phillips has previously worked for Illumination, the company behind Minions and Despicable Me, as well as NBCUniversal, under the E! and Esquire Branch.



Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of The Thai Fighter Kickstarter campaign who pledge $100 or more will receive a seat at a private screening of the film, followed by a Q&A from the cast and crew, along with an autographed copy of the official script.



The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until January, 28 2017. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2hxHUne



