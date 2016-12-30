Airport Hotel in Jacksonville FL: Choose the Right Hotel for Your Trip

Jacksonville, FL, December 30, 2016: Hotel Comfort Suites Airport possesses an incredible location and is a front runner among other budget hotels in Jacksonville FL. Delivering elegant and comfortable accommodation to its guests, it also offers fresh and energetic atmosphere. It is an affordable accommodation with a long line of dedicated guest list. It is a great Airport hotel in Jacksonville FL where you will find everything you need for a great stay at a great price.



You will find them just minutes from Jacksonville International Airport and near many great things to see and do in this interesting and dynamic area. This hotel is a smart choice for both business and pleasure travelers and includes amenities and free services that enhance any kind of stay. Comfort Suites Jacksonville is an outstanding choice of Jacksonville Airport road hotels for business travelers, and they look forward to meeting your needs and exceeding your expectations.



Rely on them while looking for Jacksonville Airport hotels with free shuttle service that don't come with all the expenses and fees usually associated with such convenient hotels. From the long list of offers, they provide free Wi-Fi, a fitness center, daily newspapers, free coffee, free breakfast, coffee maker, television, hairdryer and much more.



With them, it is the end of burning a hole in your pocket and the beginning of a lavish stay on a budget. They are the first and one of the best budget hotels near Jacksonville Zoo offering excellent rates, great amenities and family-friendly comfort. They believe in bestowing the most compatible facilities to all the guests.



Hotel Comfort Suites Airport is one of the premier budgets Jacksonville Airport hotels with free shuttle service offering a range of facilities equipped with all the modern amenities.



Comfort Suites Airport Jacksonville FL.

http://www.comfortsuitesjaxport.com

1180 Airport Road, Jacksonville, FL, 32218, US

(904) 741-0505



http://www.dodbusopps.com/150492/23.htm



