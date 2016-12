DoYourData Releases New Version of Powerful iPhone Data Recovery Software

DoYourData Software releases iPhone data recovery 4.5 to help iPhone users to easily recover all deleted/lost iOS data.

(firmenpresse) - Deleted iPhone data can be recovered by iPhone data recovery software. DoYourData Software, the famous data recovery software developer, offers reliable iPhone data recovery software for iPhone users to easily recover deleted iOS data. This week, DoYourData releases Do Your Data Recovery for iPhone 4.5 to help iPhone users recover more lost items from iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, iTunes and iCloud.



The new version of Do Your Data Recovery for iPhone supports to recover more than 13 types of iOS data including contacts, messages, notes, photos, videos, voice memos, etc. It can easily recover deleted data from iPhone 7/7plus, 6s/6splus, 6/6plus, 5/5s/5c/, 4/4s and 3GS. It also can help in recovering lost data from iPad, iPad mini, iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPod touch. Do Your Data Recovery for iPhone 4.5 is fully compatible with Windows 10, and it supports to recover lost data from iOS 10 device.



Do Your Data Recovery for iPhone 4.5 Recovery Modes



Do Your Data Recovery for iPhone 4.5 gives iPhone users three data recovery modes to recover lost iOS data.



Do Your Data Recovery for iPhone 4.5 allows iPhone users to directly recover deleted or lost data from iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.



Do Your Data Recovery for iPhone 4.5 can scan the iTunes and recover lost data from iTunes backup.



Do Your Data Recovery for iPhone 4.5 also can download iCloud backups to recover lost data.



So Do Your Data Recovery for iPhone 4.5 can recover lost iOS data even the device is lost or damaged. This powerful iPhone data recovery software is very powerful. It not only recovers deleted items from iOS device, but it also can recover lost iOS data due to iOS upgrade, factory reset, device damage, etc. The free version of Do Your Data Recovery for iPhone 4.5 can help users to recover partial lost data after scanning. Users can easily upgrade to pro version for unlimited iOS data recovery.



Download Do Your Data Recovery for iPhone 4.5:





Do Your Data Recovery for iPhone Pro version: http://www.doyourdata.com/iphone-data-recovery-software/pro-iphone-data-recovery-windows.html



Do Your Data Recovery for iPhone Free version: http://www.doyourdata.com/iphone-data-recovery-software/free-iphone-data-recovery-windows.html



About DoYourData Software:



DoYourData Software is a professional software developer which is dedicated to providing complete and safe data recovery software and Mac/PC utilities for individuals, enterprises and business users worldwide. It supplies global users with excellent data recovery programs under Windows/OS X and wonderful Mac/PC utilities, as well as provides data recovery software for iPhone/iPad/iPod data recovery, storage device data recovery. To get more information, please visit www.doyourdata.com



Contact:

Contact person: Bryan Deng

Company: DoYourData Software

Address: Shenzhen, Guandong, China

Email: support(at)doyourdata.com





More information:

http://www.doyourdata.com



PressRelease by

DoYourData Software

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/30/2016 - 10:48

Language: English

News-ID 515241

Character count: 3201

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: DoYourData Software



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 68



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease